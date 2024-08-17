Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs

You should take as much time off from work as you can this week to rest. Because you've been under a lot of mental stress lately. Because of this, it will be very helpful for you to have fun this week by trying new things. So, it would be best for you to avoid doing things that will make you tired for now. There will be good luck with money this week because Jupiter will be in the eleventh house of your moon sign. But people who drive cars should be a little more careful while they're behind the wheel. Because it is possible that due to its damage, you may have to spend your money on it. The atmosphere of joy at home will reduce your tensions this week. In such a situation, it will be important that you also participate fully in it and not remain a mere silent spectator. Also, this week will help you understand that you will have to work hard continuously for the well-being of your family. For this, there should be a feeling of love and farsightedness behind all your work. This week you will get the good news of your salary hike, which can make you emotional from within. During this period, the Ketu planet will be situated in the third house of your moon sign and in such a situation, there is a possibility that your senior officer himself will tell you this news, which will ensure an increase in your position and prestige. Also, after this, other employees will look at you with more respect. This week, all of the students have been told very clearly to stop being lazy. Because being lazy at this time will make you fall behind a lot of people. Because of this, you might have trouble in the future. You should stop being lazy and try to learn something new.