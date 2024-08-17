Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs

What's in the stars this week, August 18th to August 24th, 2024? Choose your sign for a weekly horoscope reading and discover how the stars might change your destiny.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
If you are an Aries, Jupiter will be in the second house of your moon sign this week. This means that your health will be great, according to your life path. since that's what will help you do well in other parts of your life too. During this time, you will also feel braver and more sure of yourself. Because of this, you will be able to easily make all the decisions you were having trouble with. You don't always watch how you spend your money. That bad effect could put you in a financial bind, so this week you need to talk to your family about how to save money and listen to what they say. Because now is the time to listen to your elders. Their advice and knowledge will help you get ahead financially in the future. From the start of this week, you will need to be careful about your parents' health. Take care of their health while you're with them and take them to a good doctor for a checkup if they need it. This week, all the purchases you've made in the past will pay off big time. But if you work with other people on a business, your partners may be against you. Because of this, you won't be able to make the most of any opportunities that come your way right now. Meditation is the best thing for your mind and it can really help you think more clearly. This week, you also have time for this, so relax in the morning and at night.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
If you have a serious illness, your health will get better this week thanks to the hard work of your doctor and the good care of your family. So, you will never have to worry about getting this disease again. Your financial horoscope says that this week, people born under your sign should not lend or take money from anyone. This is because Jupiter, the ruler of your eighth house, will be in the first house of your moon sign, which is ascendant. This time is showing a strong possibility of monetary gain for you. Due to this, you can make up your mind to give money on loan to your acquaintances. This week you will be successful in establishing harmony in the family with your understanding. Therefore, a sense of unity and friendship will grow among the members. The social standing of your family will also rise, and you will be able to get a good name among the family members. Today, Ketu Dev will be in the fifth house of your moon sign. Because of this, you will have to take a business trip this week, but it will not be good for you. During this time, not only will you suffer financial loss from travelling, but the waste of both your energy and time can also become the main reason for increasing your mental stress. Students of your zodiac sign will get the support of their teachers and parents this week. In such a situation, you are also suggested to keep getting help from your teachers by removing all your hesitations.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Jupiter will be in the twelfth house of your Moon sign if you are a Gemini. This means that the beginning of this week will not be a good one for you, and you will be seen getting angry over small things. You need to calm down a bit in this case, because being so angry is bad for your health. This week, you may remain troubled due to many problems related to money. For this, you should seek advice from someone you trust and, if needed, take financial support from them. This week, many such situations will arise in your personal life when you will feel that your friends are cooperative. Despite this, you will need to be very careful while saying anything to them. Otherwise, you may hurt them even without wanting to. The ongoing rift with others in your personal life will trouble you. Due to this, you will feel hesitant to trust other people at the workplace as well. This could make it hard for you to do many of your important jobs. For any tests you have this week, you should stay away from anything that is against the rules, like stealing. If you don't, you could hurt yourself and your future.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
You should take as much time off from work as you can this week to rest. Because you've been under a lot of mental stress lately. Because of this, it will be very helpful for you to have fun this week by trying new things. So, it would be best for you to avoid doing things that will make you tired for now. There will be good luck with money this week because Jupiter will be in the eleventh house of your moon sign. But people who drive cars should be a little more careful while they're behind the wheel. Because it is possible that due to its damage, you may have to spend your money on it. The atmosphere of joy at home will reduce your tensions this week. In such a situation, it will be important that you also participate fully in it and not remain a mere silent spectator. Also, this week will help you understand that you will have to work hard continuously for the well-being of your family. For this, there should be a feeling of love and farsightedness behind all your work. This week you will get the good news of your salary hike, which can make you emotional from within. During this period, the Ketu planet will be situated in the third house of your moon sign and in such a situation, there is a possibility that your senior officer himself will tell you this news, which will ensure an increase in your position and prestige. Also, after this, other employees will look at you with more respect. This week, all of the students have been told very clearly to stop being lazy. Because being lazy at this time will make you fall behind a lot of people. Because of this, you might have trouble in the future. You should stop being lazy and try to learn something new.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
From Monday to Friday, Rahu will be in the eighth house of your Moon sign, which means that if you like coffee or tea, drinking more than one cup a day could be bad for you. Don't drink coffee, especially if you have heart problems or else you have to need a doctor this week. You may be able to enjoy more comforts and luxuries this week. For this reason, you will have to spend your extra savings during this time, so there may be a financial problem in the middle. These days, it will be especially good for you to spend time with your kids. Because spending time with them will make you feel great and give you a chance to learn about many things going on in their lives. At this time you will also be successful in getting them out of any problem, which will increase your respect in the family. Due to the presence of Jupiter in your tenth house, this week your career will speed up. As a businessman, you may suddenly get a chance to meet new customers and investors and win them over. At the same time, the colleagues of the employed people will also try to understand them more during this time and give them their full support. This week, you could do really well in higher education. If you want to go abroad for this reason, there are also good chances that you will do well there too. So make sure all of your papers are full and that you fill out all of the forms that you need to.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
If you are a Virgo, Saturn will be in the sixth house of your moon sign this week. This will make your health a little better than usual. It will be especially good at the start of the week because your mind and body will be in good shape. But during this time, you shouldn't drink booze while having fun or at a party because your health could get worse. You might have a lot of different money problems this week. Because you might end up spending more than you need to, even if you don't mean to. Because of this, you will have a lot of money problems in the future. You can make many important choices this week that will help the younger people in the house, especially the kids, have a better future by talking to your parents. This will get their full support, which means that if there is any trouble making a choice, that problem will go away totally. On top of that, you can suddenly buy some real estate right now. People who are in business with someone else should remember to keep things clear or make a plan B in case something goes wrong this week. This week will be better for relationships only if both people are seen working to grow the business. This week, a lot of kids will have to spend a lot of money on school supplies. When this happens, know how valuable your money is and only buy the things you need.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Librans, Jupiter will be in the eighth house of your moon sign this week. Because of this, you should focus on your health more than connecting with other people. To do this, you can try to stay healthy by going for a walk every day and not eating food from outside sources. People born under this sign should have a good week with money this week. The positions of planets and how they are moving will be great for you. As a result, you can also win any land or property case in court. If someone in your family is having a health problem, making the right change to how they are treated this week will help them get better. Due to this, sweetness will also be seen in the family environment. Along with this, the young children of the house can request that you take them out on a picnic. Due to the planet Ketu sitting in your twelfth house, this week you will have to avoid starting a new project or partnership business with anyone. Because the yogas are being formed, at this time, without thinking ahead, you may take such a decision, due to which you may have to suffer loss in the future. If we know your educational horoscope, then students preparing for competitive exams will be successful in their exams. During this time, your family will also be seen encouraging you, and along with this, you will receive a good book or a key of knowledge as a gift from one of your teachers or Guru.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
If you were born under the sign of Scorpio, Jupiter will be in the seventh house of your Moon sign. This means that your health for this week should also be a little better. But you need to pay extra attention to a few things during this time. For example, work out or do yoga in the park when you have time, and walk every morning and evening for 30 minutes. This week is going to be important and better for people who work for the government. Because this is the time when you might get perks and rewards from the government, which will make you a lot of money. This week, you should not doubt your family members for no reason and should not decide quickly what they mean. Because it is possible that they are under some kind of pressure and they need your sympathy and trust. You are often seen doing more than necessary for your friends. During this period, Rahu will be present in the fifth house of your Moon sign and in such a situation, if you are interested in going abroad, then this week your dream will be fulfilled. Because there are chances that you may have to go on a foreign trip related to work. This will ensure you a path to progress in your career while earning good profits. Keep working hard in this way without stopping. Yes, you are likely to get good results from all the hard work you do this week. So get ready to work hard right away, and keep your mind on your schoolwork even as you speed up your work.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 3
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
For Sagittarius, Rahu will be in the fourth house of your moon sign this week. This will make your health a little worse, and travelling too much can also make you irritable. If this happens, you should put your health first and avoid flying. Right now, you'll be able to talk to a lot of reliable people in society. This is when you will be seen making your strategy and new plans based on what they have learned. This will help you to invest your money smartly and wisely in the future. This week, you may have to face some problems in your personal life due to the exposure of some previous secret. In such a situation, it will be better for you that instead of waiting for any secret to be revealed, you will need to accept your mistake by sharing it with others yourself. This week, Saturn will be in your third house, which means that your job will go really well for you. Your hard work and dedication towards your own job responsibility will give you total recognition this week. But you will also have to tell your peers about your wish. These next few days will be good for kids getting ready for college. You will have to work harder at the start of this week, but after that, you will be able to get better grades even if you work less.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
To live a full and happy life, you need to make your mind stronger. To do this, you can read good books or try to stay healthy by doing yoga and working out. Because Saturn will be in the second house of your moon sign, this time will be better for your finances. This week, your family will help you to save or build up money. You can receive an invitation for your child's event. It will make you and your family happy. His actions will match your hopes, and your dreams will come true because of him. This will make your eyes tear up. Besides that, you won't have to work as hard this week because your hard work will pay off, which will also make things better for you. This week, you could do really well in higher education. There is a good chance that you will do well abroad if you want to go for this reason. So make sure you fill out all of your forms and all of your papers.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Use sand or soil and running shoes when you run daily instead of hard surfaces. This won't hurt your feet, and it will also help your stomach. You will be able to get rid of all of your old problems and stay healthy at the same time. Your moon sign's fourth house will be occupied by Jupiter Maharaj this week. This means that you may make good profits and be able to save a big portion of those profits. Investing this extra money in a real estate project or land property is another way to protect your future. Your ability to persuade others will help you maintain family peace this week. Therefore, instead of imposing your decisions on others, adopt this ability of yours and reach any decision only after persuading others. This week, the sight of maximum planets will work to support you with luck. As a result, you will be able to face challenges and problems in your job that have never been seen before and still make progress. This week is going to be very lucky for you because the planets are in a good place. Also, if you work in higher education, the middle and end of the week will be very good for you. The reason for this is that you will have no trouble understanding everything at this point.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Your biggest worry this week might be your parents' bad health. Do something fun and relaxing to take your mind off of things that are bothering you and to keep your peace. This week, you should stay away from friends or family who always try to get you to spend money. People born under this sign who run a business should also wait until later in the week to make any purchases. Saturn will be in the twelfth house of the sign of your moon. This means that things are going well with your money, but you need to be even more careful. This week, getting a new family duty out of the blue can throw all of your plans off. You may feel like you can do more for other people than for yourself during this time because you will be so busy with housework. Because of this, you may also show some anger in your personality. Getting help from other people not only helps us make better choices, it also makes our lives better. But this week, the feeling of extreme insecurity inside you will prevent you from taking advice from others, due to which you will be forced to make many big and important decisions alone. This week, use what your teachers know to your advantage. Don't be afraid to ask for their help and support. Because at this point, only their knowledge and experience will help you understand the subjects, which will help you do better on all future tests.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7