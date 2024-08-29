Career, Business & Job:

This month is very good at the point of job. The sun will be in the tenth house. It will make you more valuable at work. People will say nicer things about you. You can move up and get more respect. You will be ahead of everyone else in the race for a promotion, and God willing, you may also get a good promotion. There are also signs that your pay will go up. Also, when the sun moves to the eleventh house at the end of the month, your good behaviour with your top officers will impress them, and they will be willing to give you their blessing. Mars will make you strong and able to handle tough situations. This will help you forget about any problems at work and make your job stronger. Jupiter will stay in the seventh house, and Venus will stay in the eleventh house during the first half of the month. You can get some unexpected success in business. The help of a few experienced people will make you unstoppable from getting success. It will be possible for you to make the plans to grow your business come true. That's why this month will be good for you. Any business that works with the government can give you extra perks in the second half of the month. You can also go out of the country for business in the second part of this month.