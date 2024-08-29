In September, Scorpio's drive and focus will stand out. Now is a great time to get really into your work and make big steps towards your long-term goals. But it's good to be open to new ideas and flexible, because being too rigid could hurt your chances. This month, your relationships might change in some way. You might want to think again about who you let into your close circle. Even though this process can be hard, it will lead to deeper and more genuine relationships in the end. Pay attention to your feelings and thoughts this month. It can be especially helpful to do things that let you share your feelings, like writing or the creative arts.
Education:
The lucky signs from the stars this month aren't very good because the stars aren't feeling very nice. The vast majority of you would find it hard to reach your goals and even then you would not make progress. Collage goer would have a hard time. One of the biggest problems would be finding the right chance at the right time. People who are interested in crafts and technical skills would not be too affected by the bad luck. People who are taking difficult exams should get extra help a long time before the tests. This month, most of you will have pretty bad test reports.
Career, Business & Job:
This month is very good at the point of job. The sun will be in the tenth house. It will make you more valuable at work. People will say nicer things about you. You can move up and get more respect. You will be ahead of everyone else in the race for a promotion, and God willing, you may also get a good promotion. There are also signs that your pay will go up. Also, when the sun moves to the eleventh house at the end of the month, your good behaviour with your top officers will impress them, and they will be willing to give you their blessing. Mars will make you strong and able to handle tough situations. This will help you forget about any problems at work and make your job stronger. Jupiter will stay in the seventh house, and Venus will stay in the eleventh house during the first half of the month. You can get some unexpected success in business. The help of a few experienced people will make you unstoppable from getting success. It will be possible for you to make the plans to grow your business come true. That's why this month will be good for you. Any business that works with the government can give you extra perks in the second half of the month. You can also go out of the country for business in the second part of this month.
Finance:
Our analysis of your financial situation shows that this month is likely to be very good for you. Jupiter, who rules the second house, will look at the first, third, and eleventh houses and help to give a rise in a financial condition. When Mars is in the eighth house, it can give you money in a sneaky way. You may also get money all of a sudden. With Venus and Ketu staying in the eleventh house until the beginning of the month, things will also get better financially. Position of Venus will help to become better in finance afterwards. However, on September 16, Sun will move to the eleventh house, which will bring you rewards from the government and extra help with your economic growth. You can make money right now if you are smart and trade in the stock market.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
This month is going to be good for people who are in relationships. There will be ups and downs this month because Rahu is in the fifth house and Ketu is in the eleventh house. However, Venus will make the relationship romantic, loving, and understanding. You shouldn't trust your lover too much, though. If you're just starting to date, be careful because he might talk badly about you to get what he wants. In this case, you should also be careful. This month is going to be good for people who are married. Venus, will stay in the eleventh house for the first half of the month. This means that your partner could bring you money and more respect in society. Additionally, Jupiter will stay in your seventh house for the whole month, which will make your marriage more pleasant. Your marriage will start to get better, and things will be normal between you and your partner. Your life partner will be a big part of the happiness and peace in your family and will do everything that needs to be done. This month, you and your partner will be able to enjoy being married.
Health:
As of this month, the stars are really happy to help your health, and you should stay healthy for most of this time. Anyone who is prone to quick, severe illnesses like fevers and inflammation would feel a lot better. You will suffer from a severe toothache this month. Please try to take good care and will treat it with proper medication. Your health is in good shape right now, and people who are already in great shape can expect to stay that way.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 9