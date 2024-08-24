Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India

Everywhere in India, people enjoy Janmashtami with a lot of joy and devotion, and each area adds its own special flavour to the celebrations.
1. Mathura and Vrindavan:
As the birthplace and childhood home of Krishna, these towns in Uttar Pradesh are the epicentres of Janmashtami celebrations. Some of the largest and most well-known Krishna temples in the world are in Mathura. There are lots of bright decorations in temples like the Bankey Bihari, Dwarkadhish, Krishna Janmabhoomi Mandir, and the ISKCON temple for this event. Many of them also have displays showing important scenes from Krishna's life. The rasa lila is another amazing show that you should see here. It's a theatre performance that acts out the different parts of Krishna's life. They are put on at churches all over the city on temporary stages. Performers, some of whom are 10 to 13 years old, work hard for weeks to get ready for this show.
In Mathura, there are many places to see that remind people of important events in Krishna's childhood. The most well-known are Potara Kund, where Krishna washed his clothes, and Vishram Ghat, where he rested after fighting his evil uncle King Kamsa. Temples are decorated with beautiful lights and flowers. The whole town takes part in Jhankis, midnight prayers, and Rasa Leela shows. Thousands of pilgrims came from various places to meet theirs to seek Krishna's blessings. The air is filled with a lot of devotion and reverence.
2. Gokul:
Gokul is the place, where Krishna was taken just after he was born in Mathura. Krishna grew up in Gokul with Yushodha and Nanda, who were not his real parents. As a way to enjoy their happiness, the people there drench each other in curd and turmeric during Dadhikana or Nandotsava. In this city, the Radha Raman temple and the Radha Damodar temple are the two most important places to see. As part of the events, people here say prayers for Janmashtami and blow conches and chimes. There are also religious ceremonies.
3. Maharashtra:
If you wish to witness the chaos and joy with which Janmashtami is celebrated in India, then Mumbai is the place to be. In Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the most important part of Janmashtami is the Dahi Handi event. During the celebrations, trucks full of people dressed up in group costumes will go from one Dahi Handi spot. to the next to try to break the pot and win cash prizes and other prizes. Young men called Govindas made human towers to break the Dahi Handi, just like Krishna did when he stole butter. Loud cheers, music, and a happy mood are all present at the event. ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temple complexes in Juhu, a beachside neighbourhood, and ISKCON Chowpatty in South Mumbai are also great places to visit because they are decorated for the festive season. On holidays, these temples also have community kitchens where all guests can get free food.
4. Gujarat:
In Gujarat, people celebrate Janmashtami by praying all night, singing religious songs, and lighting Jhankis. The Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka is a temple dedicated to Krishna. It is the site of big celebrations with lots of traditions and decorations. People pray and seek benefits at the temple. They come from all over the state. When the women of Gujarat celebrate Janmashtami, they do something very strange and interesting. They don't do any housework, like cooking, cleaning, etc., because they want to play cards. This has been done for a long time. Women don't mind betting while the cards are being played. It's not clear how this strange practice started on Janmashtami, but sociologists think it may have started as a way for women in joint families to pass the time. A peculiar way of ritual is used in this area, that is, after going without food all day, the women played cards to pass the time and stay awake all night. It is believed that women consumed refrigerated food that was prepared 48 hours in advance.
5. South India:
In southern India, especially in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other parts, Janmashtami is celebrated as the name of Gokulashtami. People used to decorate their houses and temples with beautiful kolams and rangoli. They used to draw a few small feet from the door to show how Lord Krishna got inside to welcome him to their home. People who love Krishna pray and give him sweets like seedai and murukku. On Janmashtami, women in South India arrange their homes in beautiful ways. Several sweet meals are made and given to the Lord. Almost every house gives Lord Krishna butter, which is one of his favourite foods, to make him happy. From the front door to the temple, the whole house is marked with the prints of a child. To make tracks, mix water and flour. In Andhra Pradesh, little boys dress up as Krishna and go to see friends and neighbours. First, different kinds of fruits and sweets are given to Krishna. Then, after the prayers, the young tourists are given these sweets. In this way, the tradition makes people happy because they think the Lord has blessed them by coming into their homes. A lot of people dance and sing sacred songs and chant the holy Bhagavatam on this day to celebrate the festival.
6. West Bengal and Odisha:
People who follow the Gaudiya Vaishnavism religion in West Bengal and Odisha celebrate Janmashtami with a lot of respect. In this area, parents dress their kids up as characters from Krishna stories. Gopis, who take care of cows, and Krishna himself are two famous costumes. People also put flowers and leaves from the area in temples and community centres and read or listen to the tenth chapter of the Bhagavata Purana and the Bhagavata Gita in groups. In the state of Odisha, this holy day is also known as Sri Krishna Jayanti or Sri Jayanti. To celebrate the festival, people fast and worship Lord Krishna until midnight. In honour of Krishna's foster parents, Nanda and Yashoda, the second day of the event is celebrated as "Nanda Utsav." On that special day, a very popular sweet named ras malai, made with milk, paneer, and dry fruits, and cham-cham, made with curd and condensed milk, will be offered to Lord Krishna by the people of this region. In this way, Janmashtami is being celebrated in these regions.