Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India

5. South India:

In southern India, especially in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other parts, Janmashtami is celebrated as the name of Gokulashtami. People used to decorate their houses and temples with beautiful kolams and rangoli. They used to draw a few small feet from the door to show how Lord Krishna got inside to welcome him to their home. People who love Krishna pray and give him sweets like seedai and murukku. On Janmashtami, women in South India arrange their homes in beautiful ways. Several sweet meals are made and given to the Lord. Almost every house gives Lord Krishna butter, which is one of his favourite foods, to make him happy. From the front door to the temple, the whole house is marked with the prints of a child. To make tracks, mix water and flour. In Andhra Pradesh, little boys dress up as Krishna and go to see friends and neighbours. First, different kinds of fruits and sweets are given to Krishna. Then, after the prayers, the young tourists are given these sweets. In this way, the tradition makes people happy because they think the Lord has blessed them by coming into their homes. A lot of people dance and sing sacred songs and chant the holy Bhagavatam on this day to celebrate the festival.