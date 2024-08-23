Hindu story says that on Janmashtami, Lord Krishna, the son of Devaki and Vasudev and the eighth form of Vishnu, was born to kill Kansa, the demon king of Mathura. Kansa was the brother of Devaki. The demon king had caught his sister and her husband and put them in jail so that he could kill their children because a prophecy said that their eighth son would bring down Kansa. So, Kansa killed six of their kids. But when Krishna was born, a series of divine events made him safe and Vasudeva brought the new-born Krishna by crossing the Yamuna River to Nanda and Yashoda's house in Gokul. He was led by a voice from God. Krishna grew up in the rural village of Gokul, where he was known for being playful, mischievous, and miraculous. He finally beat Kansa to fulfil the prophecy.