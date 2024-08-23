Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of the god Krishna on the eighth (Ashtami) day of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada on the Hindu lunar calendar. The number eight has another significance in the Krishna legend that he is the eighth child of his mother, Devaki. This day is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulasthami, Krishnasthami, or Srijayanti. On the Gregorian calendar, the holiday takes place in August or September most of the time.
Why is Janmashtami celebrated?
Hindu God Vishnu took on eight different forms (avatars) and Krishna was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. He was born 5251 years ago. Janmashtami is a festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, one of the most popular deities worshipped by Hindus. It is celebrated eight days after Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.
Janmashtami 2024 Date:
Janmashtami, the big festival of Lord Krishna's birth, will be celebrated in India on August 26, 2024.
Janmashtami: History and Mythological Significance
Janmashtami is the celebration of the divine power of Lord Krishna. He is the eighth form of Lord Vishnu. The Bhagavad Gita, the Mahabharata, and other Puranas tell stories about Krishna's life and lessons. These stories have had a huge impact on Indian culture, religion, and philosophy.
Hindu story says that on Janmashtami, Lord Krishna, the son of Devaki and Vasudev and the eighth form of Vishnu, was born to kill Kansa, the demon king of Mathura. Kansa was the brother of Devaki. The demon king had caught his sister and her husband and put them in jail so that he could kill their children because a prophecy said that their eighth son would bring down Kansa. So, Kansa killed six of their kids. But when Krishna was born, a series of divine events made him safe and Vasudeva brought the new-born Krishna by crossing the Yamuna River to Nanda and Yashoda's house in Gokul. He was led by a voice from God. Krishna grew up in the rural village of Gokul, where he was known for being playful, mischievous, and miraculous. He finally beat Kansa to fulfil the prophecy.
Astrological Significance of Janmashtami
In Vedic customs, Janmashtami, the day that people celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, has deep astrological meanings. Many people think that Krishna was born in the month of Bhadrapada, during the dark fortnight of Krishna Paksha (the waning moon phase). The birth star was Rohini Nakshatra. At this point, the way the heavenly bodies are lined up has a big effect on our minds and the spiritual world.
The planet that rules intelligence, communication, and imagination is Mercury (Budh), and it is often linked to Krishna. The Moon rules the Rohini Nakshatra, where he was born. This sign stands for inner depth, nurturing, and the ability to attract people. Since these astrological events happen at the same time, Janmashtami is a time of deeper spiritual understanding and personal change.
During Janmashtami, devotees usually fast, perform rituals and pray to align their energies with the holy vibrations of Lord Krishna. People used to believe that the positions of the planets during this time would help to clear the mind, strengthen devotion, and speed up the spiritual growth of every individual. Astrological calculations help people find a certain time to happen the festival so that people who follow it with faith and devotion can get the most spiritual benefits.
Janmashtami 2024: How it impacts your Zodiac Sign
1. Aries:
In Janmashtami, Lord Krishna advises Aries to moderate their assertiveness and concentrate on the emotional aspect of relationships, particularly regarding partnerships where like-minded people can come together for the sheer joy of being with one another. It is the time to take care of all their connections and solve every dispute with those near during this period.
2. Taurus:
Handle your responsibilities well. This Janmashtami, Taurians need to focus on their health and routine. It is the best time to start creating a life you have been dreaming of and treat yourself. When you let Lord Krishna get into your system, ordinary little moments can give you happiness.
3. Gemini:
Creativity can be expressed most lucky by Geminians on the day of Janmashtami. There is no better time to focus on your art, or engage in witty conversations. The event comes with an energy that makes it easier to speak up, communicate your purpose and get people whom you need on board.
4. Cancer:
Janmashtami is a time for Cancer people to consider home and family. It is a great time to become closer to the family and keep the environment of the house alive again. Krishna will help settle any family conflicts that keep your loved ones feeling safe or at home.
5. Leo:
Leo is going to have a rally of energy when you talk and connect to people around during the festival of Janmashtami. Learn New Things, and meet people who share your interests. The influence of Lord Krishna moulds you to become a wise leader. Your words will surely motivate other people to do that.
6. Virgo:
Janmashtami is a time when Virgos focus on money and their own beliefs. Now is a good time to look over your budget and make smart decisions. The energy of the event helps you find a balance between material things and spiritual growth, which will help you become financially stable.
7. Libra:
During Janmashtami, Libras may feel a strong need to think deeply about themselves. Now is the time to work on spiritual routines, personal growth, and self-improvement. Lord Krishna makes you want to find peace in your relationships and your own life.
8. Scorpio:
For people born under the sign of Scorpio, Janmashtami is a time to focus on faith and changing yourself. This is the right time to think about yourself. Right time to heal and meditate. The energy of the event makes you want to let go of old grudges and accept forgiveness and kindness.
9. Sagittarius:
Janmashtami is a good time for Sagittarius people to get together with friends and groups. You could be more happy and complete whenever you could take part in any group activities or could work for a good cause or spiritual events. Krishna's blessings will help you to share your knowledge and motivate other people.
10. Capricorn:
For Capricorns, the Janmashtami period always emphasizes your work and public life. Start setting new work goals now. This time you will be contacted by some supportive mentors that will very much motivate you. It really lifts the energy around it so you can achieve your goals and link what you do to a higher purpose.
11. Aquarius:
For Aquarius people, Janmashtami is the time to focus on mental growth and higher learning. This is the time to study and travel also, but it could only be helpful for your studies. This time you could learn some new ideas. Lord Krishna's impact makes you want to know more and find the truth.
12. Pisces:
For natives of the Pisces sign, Janmashtami is much about transformations and deep spiritual purifying. It is time to confront your fears and be open to change. Go with the flow of this event as it directly assists you on your path to spiritual enlightenment, and provides a release for emotional healing.