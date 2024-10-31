Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival

The History of Bhai Dooj:

Bhai Dooj is a character with a significant role in Hindu mythology and is connected to several different stories. The love and commitment that exist between brothers is symbolised by this. This story says that Yama went to see his sister Yamuna on the second day of Kartika Shukla Paksha. Yamuna was so happy that Yama was visiting that she threw him a big party, did aarti, and blessed him by putting a holy tilak on his face. In exchange, Yama said that brothers who get tilak from their sisters on this day would be safe from all harm and live a long time. He also said he would visit her every year on this day, making Bhai Dooj a way for siblings to spend time together and be blessed.