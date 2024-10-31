Astro Picks

Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 3. Know the shubh muhurat and significance of Bhai Dooj 2024.

Bhai Dooj 2024
Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival
One of the popular and special events among Hindus is Bhai Dooj. The festival honours the special relationship between siblings. This year Bhai Dooj will be on November 3, 2024. The festival represents the love and protection between siblings and goes under several names depending on where you are in the world: Bhau Beej, Bhai Phonta, and Yama Dwitiya. At the end of the Hindu month of Kartika and on the second day of the waxing moon, Bhai Dooj occurs.  It is the last major festival of Diwali.  Exploring the origins of this joyous occasion will allow us to discover its history as well as the significance of this event.

Date and Auspicious Timing (Shubh Muhurat):

Bhai Dooj will be on November 3, 2024, a Sunday. The exact time for the lucky "Bhai Dooj Tilak Ceremony" or "Tilak Muhurat" will start after the Dwitiya Tithi. This makes sure that the holy rituals happen at the best possible time. The Drik Panchang says that the Dwitiya Tithi starts at 2:36 PM on November 2nd and finishes at 2:14 PM on November 3rd. During this time, sisters can do the usual tilak and aarti for their brothers, which will bless them.

The History of Bhai Dooj:

Bhai Dooj is a character with a significant role in Hindu mythology and is connected to several different stories. The love and commitment that exist between brothers is symbolised by this. This story says that Yama went to see his sister Yamuna on the second day of Kartika Shukla Paksha. Yamuna was so happy that Yama was visiting that she threw him a big party, did aarti, and blessed him by putting a holy tilak on his face. In exchange, Yama said that brothers who get tilak from their sisters on this day would be safe from all harm and live a long time. He also said he would visit her every year on this day, making Bhai Dooj a way for siblings to spend time together and be blessed.

Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra are the subject of another important story. Subhadra was the next person Krishna visited after he had defeated Narakasura. Subhadra prayed for Krishna's safety, then she received him warmly and put a tilak on his forehead. This story shows how close Lord Krishna and Subhadra are to each other, which is a figure of speech for how brothers care for and watch out for each other.

Stories like these led to the tradition of Bhai Dooj, in which sisters ask for their brothers' long life and happiness, and brothers promise to protect and help their sisters for the rest of their lives.

The Significance of Bhai Dooj:

In Hindu tradition, Bhai Dooj is very important because it celebrates the love and bond between brothers and sisters. This festival shows how much love, thankfulness, and family unity there is and that is why this ritual is the most significant aspect of the Diwali celebration.

1. Symbolism of Sibling Bonding:

Bhai Dooj is a festival where brothers and sisters celebrate and strengthen their inner relationships. With the help of this occasion, siblings are brought back to the realisation that they have obligations to one another. It depicts the importance of treating one another with respect, loyalty, and support. It provides individuals with the opportunity to express gratitude for the role that brothers play in the lives of each other.

2. Ritual of Protection and Blessing:

This is the festival of brothers and sisters. In Bhai Dooj, all of the sisters pray for their brother's well-being and longevity by conducting aarti and placing a tilak on their foreheads. This action is a sign that protects you spiritually and emotionally and in return, brothers promise to take care of their sisters, strengthening the bond between them and making their family ties stronger.

3. The Unification of Cultures:

The festival Bhai Dooj is celebrated in different ways across India, which is a reflection of the vast range of cultures that exist in our country. In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, this ritual is called Bhai Dooj. It is known as Bhau Beej in Maharashtra and Bhai Phonta in West Bengal. In different parts of the country, people enjoy it in different ways, which makes for a rich mix of customs.

4. Auspicious Day for Bonding and Unity:

Bhai Dooj is also seen as a day to settle disagreements, make family ties stronger, and make homes more peaceful. Brothers build their bonds with each other by telling each other they love and care for them again. This makes the family healthier and more united.

Significance of 9 Planets in Astrology - null
Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Bhai Dooj is a beautiful festival that shows the strong bond of family, especially between siblings. This festive opportunity strengthens the relationship between brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj, with its feasts, tilak, aarti, and gift exchanging, helps brothers love, respect, and commit to each other. We are reminded of the significance of this day by the tales of Yama and Yamuna as well as Krishna and Subhadra. The spirit of Bhai Dooj will be passed down from one family to the next through these stories.  

As brothers and sisters celebrate Bhai Dooj in 2024, the festival will bring warmth, blessings, and happiness, fortifying the bonds of love that make family ties so precious.

Wishing all brothers and sisters a very blissful and auspicious Bhai Dooj!

