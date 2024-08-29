Career, Business & Job:

In terms of your job, this month could be very important. However, there is one thing you need to be aware of, Saturn, who rules the tenth house, is currently moving backwards in the eleventh house, and the Sun will be able to see him clearly from the fifth house. In turn, this means you might have to deal with tough problems at work and put in a lot of effort. There will be a lot of work to do, so you need to work hard. Only then will you be able to solve your problems. However, on September 16, the sun will move to the sixth house in Virgo, and then even better yogas will start to form for your job. However, the sun may suffer from the effects of Saturn in the first half of the month and Rahu in the second half, so employees should be careful at work. Do not listen to anyone and avoid speaking too much about anyone from your side. The behaviour of colleagues in the workplace will be mixed for you. Some will help you and some will work to dig your roots, so by being a little careful, you can avoid these problems. If you do business, the first half of the month may be weak. Lord of the Seventh House, Venus, will be in the Sixth House in his low zodiac sign. Virgo. Due to the aspects of Mars and Jupiter, there will be ups and downs in business. Your plans will take time to come to fruition and there may be some obstacles in them. Some of your opponents may also raise their heads, so you should be careful. If you're thinking about investing in businesses at this time, you should take care of it and move forward with it. At the end of the month, Venus will be in your seventh house in Libra. It will stay there for the whole month. This will help the business move forward and start some new ideas. The old plans were put on hold, but now they will begin again after the break. Your business will pick up speed, and you will move forward.