Astrologically, September gives Aries the energy and drive to get through problems at work. Now is a great time to work on projects that need initiative and guidance. If you want to find a job for yourself, you might change your mind in September. Your main attention will be on your business, which you can talk about with your older people.
Education:
This month, your efforts to learn will pay off because you will have good luck most of the time. This coming month will be a great time for people who are interested in building and the arts. People who want to learn crafts or skilled trades would also have a great time. During this month, most of you will have clearer thoughts and sharper minds, which will help you learn faster and better. People who are taking difficult exams can also expect to do well, but only after putting in a lot of hard work. This month, you will all only be successful after putting in a lot of hard work.
Career, Business & Job:
In terms of your job, this month could be very important. However, there is one thing you need to be aware of, Saturn, who rules the tenth house, is currently moving backwards in the eleventh house, and the Sun will be able to see him clearly from the fifth house. In turn, this means you might have to deal with tough problems at work and put in a lot of effort. There will be a lot of work to do, so you need to work hard. Only then will you be able to solve your problems. However, on September 16, the sun will move to the sixth house in Virgo, and then even better yogas will start to form for your job. However, the sun may suffer from the effects of Saturn in the first half of the month and Rahu in the second half, so employees should be careful at work. Do not listen to anyone and avoid speaking too much about anyone from your side. The behaviour of colleagues in the workplace will be mixed for you. Some will help you and some will work to dig your roots, so by being a little careful, you can avoid these problems. If you do business, the first half of the month may be weak. Lord of the Seventh House, Venus, will be in the Sixth House in his low zodiac sign. Virgo. Due to the aspects of Mars and Jupiter, there will be ups and downs in business. Your plans will take time to come to fruition and there may be some obstacles in them. Some of your opponents may also raise their heads, so you should be careful. If you're thinking about investing in businesses at this time, you should take care of it and move forward with it. At the end of the month, Venus will be in your seventh house in Libra. It will stay there for the whole month. This will help the business move forward and start some new ideas. The old plans were put on hold, but now they will begin again after the break. Your business will pick up speed, and you will move forward.
Money and Finance:
There isn't much good news about your financial future in the reading from the stars. There are signs that some of you would lose a lot of money by betting on the stock market. Because of this, you should not gamble in any way. If we look at your financial condition, then this month will give you happiness financially because retrograde Saturn will remain seated in his own sign Aquarius in the eleventh house for the whole month, which will keep you running around for money, but this will also maintain continuity in your income. Your daily income will also be good and there will be no decrease in income. The sun sitting in the fifth house will also remain in his sign and will provide you with financial benefits. You can also get benefits from the government sector. This time will increase your financial progress, but the presence of Rahu in the twelfth house for the whole month will also keep your expenses constant. On top of this, Venus will also be in the sixth house in the first half of the month, due to which expenses will also remain constant. In the latter half of the month, on September 16, between the Sun and Mercury on September 23, coming in the sixth house and looking at the twelfth house, there will be a possibility of an increase in your expenses, so even though your income may be better, the expenses will increase at a very fast pace, which will be very important for you to control; otherwise, financial challenges can trouble you.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
If you are in a relationship, the Sun and Mercury will stay in your fifth house at the start of the month. This will bring you closer to your partner. Your ability to work together will get better. You can be honest with your lover about your problems, but Saturn will look at the fifth house backwards, which means someone may look negatively at your love. Because of this, be a little more careful in love matters and meet your lover less often, or if you do meet, don't tell anyone because it could make things worse in your relationship. In the last few days of the month, when the sun moves to the sixth house in Virgo on September 16, things may get worse and people may fight. On September 23, Mercury Maharaj will move to your sixth house. and things will be getting better, but you shouldn't do anything that will get you in trouble with other people. Get better at working together and being polite to each other in your relationship. This will make things better between you two. For the married couples, this is not at all a good time and you and your partner will not be able to work together well. They won't be able to understand each other and there will be heat in the relationship. This will make it harder for you to get along with your family, but on September 18, Venus will return to your seventh house in Libra, making things better. You will keep working to solve your problems with your partner and make your married life better. You can make your relationship even better by getting them new things or spending time with them.
Health:
The stars that are facing you this month are very good for keeping your health in good shape. Anyone who tends to have stomach and digestive organs that get upset quickly would feel a lot better. So will chest problems that don't go away, like asthma, coughs, and colds. Because this would bother you, you should be careful about the health of your teeth. With the right dental care, you can make sure that nothing bad happens. There are also some reasons to think that you might be irritable and have a slightly troubled mood. Keep your cool and stay balanced. With a little work, you can keep your mental and physical health in great shape.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 1, 3