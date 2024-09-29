Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions

Career, Business and Job:

Career wise, this month will be relatively productive. Saturn in the tenth house will remain retrograde in the eleventh house for a month, putting you under work pressure and making you work hard. Your senior officials may disagree with you, but they won't tell you they enjoy your work, so keep improving. Mars will remain in the third house till October 20, allowing you to overcome severe problems with hard work and efficiency and defeat your colleagues and opponents. Mars enters Cancer on October 20 and aspects your tenth and eleventh houses, giving you extra work strength. Mercury in the sixth house will sit in the sixth house with Sun and Ketu at the beginning of the month, and Mars and Jupiter will aspect them, causing your opponents to try to trouble you. However, in the latter half of the month, from October 20. Mars will come in the fourth house, reducing these problems. Recognising your opponents will help you win and strengthen your work position. The last week of the month is favourable for you. You may receive a promotion announcement during this period. Starting the month off right will be beneficial for business people. Venus will boost your hopes by sitting at the 7th house. Anything you try will succeed in this month. Venus will shift from the seventh house to the eighth house on October 13, so be careful and avoid conducting any covert job, which is illegal and could hurt your business. When Mars enters the fourth house on October 20, it may cause conflict with your business partner.