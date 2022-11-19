Zeenat Aman Birthday Special: Evergreen Movies Of The Flamboyant Trendsetter That You Must Binge Today

The flamboyant and trendsetter of Bollywood, Zeenat Aman, will turn 71 today. Marking a milestone for the legendary actress who ruled the 70s and 80s Bollywood with several hits. The bold and beautiful actress, loved by many, served iconic looks that represented the modern urban women and created an uproar in the country. Paying tribute to Zeenat Aman, Tata Play has created a montage of her best films that fans can enjoy on her birthday.

First up in the list is a blockbuster hit, Warrant, a thriller movie, released in 1975, this box office success starring Zeenat Aman, Dev Anand, Dara Singh, Pran, and other well-known faces of the era had some of the most outstanding performances that won the actors many accolades. The plot of the story contains many twists that leaves the viewer irking for more. The plot has a young jailer Arun played by the dashing Dev Anand who gets caught up in a chase with the police and the bosses of the criminal underworld for helping a convict Danish, who he believes to be not guilty. The story takes an interesting turn where Zeenat Aman, who plays the cold-hearted assassin, is on the hunt for Arun and Danish. Do Arun and Danish see the light of the day or does Zeenat get the better out of them?

After a thrilling chase in Warrant, the audience will get to see a family drama – Ajanabee. This movie is the perfect recipe for every love story that leads to two strangers falling in love, getting caught in worldly issues, choosing different paths only to be reunited again by faith and love. Paired with the Babumoshai (Rajesh Khanna) of Bollywood Zeenat Aman portrays the character of a young Rashmi, who is a driven lady who has set her eyes on a career as a model. Smitten by Rashmi’s (Zeenat) beauty and character, Rohit (Rajesh) pursues her, after some heart warming instances both fall in love and decide to spend their life together. But is love ever sufficient? Or will this couple's aspirations get in the way? The movie also throws in some twists where Rohit is accused of murder and treachery, which makes the viewing experience even more exhilarating. Released in 1974, this film features the ever-green song Hum Dono Do Premi produced by legendary RD Burman, a four-minute train sequence in the movie, and it was the first song to be shot entirely on the top of the train.

This twist of tales will leave the viewers wanting for more and who doesn’t love a classic ‘lived happily forever after’ ending. Mahaan is a multi-starrer action drama, where Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the roles of the father and the twin sons. The story revolves around an estranged single mother, Janki (played by Waheeda Rehman) who loses her husband Amit (played by Amitabh Bachchan) in a sad turn of events. Janki also loses one of her twin sons (Guru and Shankar) and is later seen living with her other son, Sankar (both played by Amitabh Bachchan). In the meanwhile, the lost twin (Guru) who is stolen by a barren grows up not knowing about his biological parents or lost twin. Sankar becomes an inspector and is seen chasing his own father in a false accused case. Guru grows up to fall in love with Rita, played by Zeenat Aman and Shankar is seen pursuing Manju (Parveen Babi). While Amitabh Bachchan will be seen portraying multiple characters, the story is also supported by leading stars of the era. The movie is an official remake of the Kannada film Shankar Guru from 1978. The movie celebrated golden jubilee (3 shows) in South India and in rest of India it celebrated silver jubilee (3 shows). When it premiered on TV in the year 2009, it earned the highest TRP.

