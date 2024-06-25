Art & Entertainment

Zayn Ibad Khan Had A 'High Calorie Meal' Once A Week For His 'Gunaah' Character

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays the role of Shiva in the streaming series 'Gunaah', shared insights into his preparation for the show, revealing his dietary regimen and physical training routine.

Zayn Ibad Khan
Zayn Ibad Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays the role of Shiva in the streaming series 'Gunaah', shared insights into his preparation for the show, revealing his dietary regimen and physical training routine.

Fitness and diet go together when it comes to physical training for any role. On what were some dietary restrictions that he followed for 'Gunaah', Zayn shared: "Yes, specifically for 'Gunaah', what I did was that I took a high-calorie meal once a week. But since we were preparing for the jail sequence and the fight sequence and our makers put that scene on the last day of the schedule, I was on a diet for a good 10-12 days. Also, on the day of the fight scene, I was not drinking any water throughout the day. I was just sipping and trying to remove all the water from my body."

"But I would like to request that people not do this without any professional supervision. Because you have a lot of water weight in your body, and in order to look more sharp, I did that. And I don't think there's any particular thing that I want to avoid because I usually don't eat unhealthy and junk food. So, particularly for this, I didn't do anything. I didn't have to go the extra mile for this," he said.

On what kind of physical training he underwent for the show, the 'Suhagan Chudail' actor said: "Everybody knows that I am a fitness freak, and I always maintain my shape and my body. You'll see a different physique in every show. So since I always maintain my physique, I am always on a diet. People confuse a diet with healthy eating and healthy living. So I am a healthy person, I eat healthy stuff." "And specifically, when you're doing some bare body sequences, some fighting sequences, the first thing is that people forget that you have to maintain that agility. You have to be so agile, and you have to be flexible in the first place. When you're building your muscles, people tend to forget that they have to maintain their physique to look good on screen and also to perform a certain scene," Zayn further said.

The actor shared that for the fighting sequences, he worked hard on his flexibility. "So, I have maintained my diet as always. I still maintain my diet, and I am very fond of eating organic and natural stuff like veggies," commented Zayn. On one cheat meal that he always indulged in on the set of the show, Zayn added: "I don't indulge in cheating meals on set. And obviously, when we were preparing for that jail sequence, I was avoiding anything, any high calorie food." The series also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti. 'Gunaah' is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs
  2. In Photos: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha
  3. Former J-K Bar Association President Arrested In Advocate Murder Case
  4. In Photos: Students Hold Protests Against NEET Scam
  5. UP: Two Brothers Die By Suicide After Being 'Harassed' By Hathras Police; Probe Underway
Entertainment News
  1. Zayn Ibad Khan Had A 'High Calorie Meal' Once A Week For His 'Gunaah' Character
  2. Raashii Khanna Would Love To Work With Prabhas Because 'He's Doing Great Work’
  3. Rajpal Yadav: I Have Received The Audience’s Blessings For My Comedic Roles And I Am Equally Blessed For My Serious Roles
  4. Paps, Privacy, Actors And Inappropriate Angles
  5. 'Truly Blessed To Have Each Other': Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Share Romantic Pics From Their Wedding Reception
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. Frank Duckworth: DLS Method's Co-Inventor Passes Away Aged 84
  3. Copa America 2024: Skipper James Rodriguez Wants More From Colombia After Opening Win
  4. Real Madrid Captain Nacho To Leave Boyhood Club
  5. England Vs Slovenia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match
World News
  1. Kenyan Parliament Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Shot
  2. Malaysia And Thailand Looking To Join BRICS | Here's Why
  3. Woman Kills Her 2 Children, Googles 'Can Foreigner Be Charged With Murder In The UK?' Before Committing Crime
  4. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Calls Her India Visit 'Pivotal' For Bilateral Ties
  5. Amidst Criticism, Pak Govt Says New Counter-Terror Operation Would Not Be Kinetic Large-Scale Military campaign
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs