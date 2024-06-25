Zayn Ibad Khan Had A 'High Calorie Meal' Once A Week For His 'Gunaah' Character

On what kind of physical training he underwent for the show, the 'Suhagan Chudail' actor said: "Everybody knows that I am a fitness freak, and I always maintain my shape and my body. You'll see a different physique in every show. So since I always maintain my physique, I am always on a diet. People confuse a diet with healthy eating and healthy living. So I am a healthy person, I eat healthy stuff." "And specifically, when you're doing some bare body sequences, some fighting sequences, the first thing is that people forget that you have to maintain that agility. You have to be so agile, and you have to be flexible in the first place. When you're building your muscles, people tend to forget that they have to maintain their physique to look good on screen and also to perform a certain scene," Zayn further said.