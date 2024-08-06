Art & Entertainment

Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman

Zayed Khan opened up about his father Sanjay Khan's extramarital affair with Zeenat Aman. Sanjay and Zeenat's relationship grabbed eyeballs back in the day.

Sanjay Khan-Zeenat Amans relationship
Zayed Khan, Sanjay Khan-Zeenat Aman Photo: X
info_icon

Back in the day, Zeenat Aman’s and Sanjay Khan’s relationship was one of the most talked about affairs in Bollywood. Zeenat had married Sanjay while he was already married to Zarine Khan and had four kids. Their relationship came to an end after Sanjay reportedly got physically abusive to Zeenat. In a latest interview, Sanjay’s son – Zayed Khan – talked about the time his father made headlines for his relationship with Zeenat.

In a conversation with Zoom, Zayed Khan talked about the 70s and 80s when Bollywood celebrities lived a carefree life. He called this period the ‘Wild Wild West.’ Talking about his father’s extramarital affair, he mentioned his father wasn’t the only one. He said, “It wasn’t just at my dad’s house but was happening in every actor’s house. Every person was highly eccentric except one or two oddballs who were really sincere and grounded: the rest of them… phew! When I was young, I used to see these guys partying and dressing up in those jazzy Versace shirts and their things. It was a whole different era back then. They were real personalities.”

Zeenat and Sanjay’s relationship grabbed national headlines when reports mentioned that Sanjay had hit her in a hotel lobby. The incident left Zeenat with an injured eye for life. Last year, Zeenat opened up about her injury in an Instagram post. She said, “There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door. I have a condition known as ptosis - the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago, it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision.”

However, Sanjay denied physically abusing Zeenat in a conversation with Hrishikesh Kannan. He called it a ‘PR attack’ against him. He said, “If you see ’81, ’82, ’83, ’84, she did several films. There is evidence that she had perfect eyes. Later in life, she became a little squint because her mother was a bit squint. It was a hereditary thing that was labelled on me. I never slapped her, and this was blasphemy.”

On the work front, Zeenat will be next seen in ‘Bun Tikki.’

