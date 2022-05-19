Thursday, May 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Doctor Strange' Actress Zara Phythian Sentenced To Eight Years In Jail, Husband Sentenced To Fourteen Years In Prison

Actress Zara Phythian received an eight-year sentence for grooming and sexually assaulting a juvenile, while her husband received a fourteen-year sentence.

'Doctor Strange' Actress Zara Phythian Sentenced To Eight Years In Jail, Husband Sentenced To Fourteen Years In Prison
Zara Phythian Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 9:39 pm

Actress Zara Phythian and her husband, director, Victor Marke, of ‘Doctor Strange’ fame, were reportedly found guilty in Nottingham Crown Court of grooming and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. 

According to BBC News, the actress was sentenced to eight years in prison for the same offence. Meanwhile, her husband, who was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a kid, received a 14-year jail term.

According to the latest BBC News, during the trial, Judge Mark Watson told Phythian, "Whilst you denied in cross-examination that you were besotted with Victor Marke, on the evidence I have heard I am in no doubt that your deviance was shaped by the influence that he had upon you from an early age.”

Related stories

'Doctor Strange 2' Pay Homage To 'Evil Dead II' With A Hilarious Cameo By Bruce Campbell

Patrick Stewart Talks About His Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut in Doctor Strange 2

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'

Marke, according to the judge, was the "driving force behind the abuse." 

The latest development comes after Phythian and her husband Marke were accused of sexual activity with a minor 14 times between 2005 and 2008. According to the Nottinghamshire Post, the victim also alleged that the pair used to play a game of 'dare' with her. 

For the uninitiated, Phythian portrayed Brunette Zealot in the film ‘Doctor Strange’, which starred actor Benedict Cumberbatch. She also appeared in ‘Tribal Get Out Alive’(2020) and ‘Accident Man 2’ (2022).

Tags

Art & Entertainment Zara Phythian Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch Victor Marke Tribal Get Out Alive Accident Man 2 Sexual Assault Imprisonment Zara Phythian Victor Marke India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BRICS Foreign Ministers Support Talks Between Russia & Ukraine

BRICS Foreign Ministers Support Talks Between Russia & Ukraine

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat