Actress Zara Phythian and her husband, director, Victor Marke, of ‘Doctor Strange’ fame, were reportedly found guilty in Nottingham Crown Court of grooming and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

According to BBC News, the actress was sentenced to eight years in prison for the same offence. Meanwhile, her husband, who was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a kid, received a 14-year jail term.

According to the latest BBC News, during the trial, Judge Mark Watson told Phythian, "Whilst you denied in cross-examination that you were besotted with Victor Marke, on the evidence I have heard I am in no doubt that your deviance was shaped by the influence that he had upon you from an early age.”

Marke, according to the judge, was the "driving force behind the abuse."

The latest development comes after Phythian and her husband Marke were accused of sexual activity with a minor 14 times between 2005 and 2008. According to the Nottinghamshire Post, the victim also alleged that the pair used to play a game of 'dare' with her.

For the uninitiated, Phythian portrayed Brunette Zealot in the film ‘Doctor Strange’, which starred actor Benedict Cumberbatch. She also appeared in ‘Tribal Get Out Alive’(2020) and ‘Accident Man 2’ (2022).