Yogesh Tripathi Says Maths Degree Helps Him Play His Parts With Accuracy

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who is seen in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' has opened up on his academic experiences, and said whether dealing with intricate equations or portraying complex characters, his education moulds the accuracy and enthusiasm.

Opening up on his educational journey, Yogesh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh revealed: "Away from the spotlight, I have a grounding in numbers, with a BSC in Mathematics from Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh."