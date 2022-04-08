Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has lodged a complaint with the Delhi police. The singer alleges that he was manhandled at a South Delhi club.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the incident took place at a club in South Extension-II. Singh and his lawyer Ishaan Mukherjee filed an FIR that stated that Singh was performing on the night of March 26-27, when a group of men allegedly forcibly got up on stage. The FIR read, “Four-five unknown men started misbehaving and disrupted the show… a person in a checked shirt caught my (Singh’s) hand and started to pull me to the front… the person kept challenging and threatening me. I also observed he was armed…” After this, all the artists, including Singh, left the venue.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and five accused have been identified, the DCP said, according to a report in NDTV.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker was quoted as saying, “We received a complaint from Singh… We’ve registered a case and identified all five accused… We’ll make arrests.” A case has been registered under sections of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and others.” However, Singh’s lawyer is yet to comment on the matter.