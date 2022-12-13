Year-Ender 2022: Breakthrough Performances On OTT

OTT platforms have been on the rise and this year gone by has also had some of the best shows and films on digital platforms. As the year comes to an end, let’s have a look at some of the most breakthrough performances of 2022 on various OTT platforms:

There is no questioning Huma Qureshi’s prowess as a performer and the actress continued to leave a mark even in her OTT offerings – She won accolades for her portrayal of Rani Bharti in Maharani 2, later as femme fatale in Monica O My Darling and hit it out of the park in Mithya by Applause Entertainment.

The first and most successful transition that a superstar made on the OTT platform, Ajay Devgn was applauded for his performance in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Applause Entertainment’s adaptation of the British series Luther. Ajay Devgn brought both impact and style to his role in the thriller and had audiences hooked.

An OTT-made star, Pankaj Tripathi continues to dominate the platform with one stellar series after the next. In Applause Entertainment’s Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, the actor showed up with his A-game winning the hearts of audiences and critics alike as Madhav Mishra

After his impressive performance in Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee’s brilliance was revisited as the psychological drama Gali Guleiyan was released on OTT, years after its theatrical release. The film tells the tale of a shopkeeper who gets lost in the maze of his own thoughts as he observes people through his covert closed-circuit cameras until the day he confronts the truth.

Abhishek Bachchan forayed on OTT by playing a psychotic character in Breathe and later explored the avenue with films like Ludo and Bob Biswas, both of which he was appreciated for. The actor was back in the spotlight this year with Dasvi, a social comedy that won praise for its storyline, humour, performances and message.

Shashank Arora has been making all the right noises on OTT and after his nuanced performances in Titli, Brahman Naman, Manto and Made in Heaven, the actor continued to showcase his versatility with Applause Entertainment’s Tanaav, the Indian adaptation of the Israeli hit Fauda. The actor represented the voice of the broken and oppressed in the show bringing great sensitivity and skill to his character portrayal as Junaid.

One of the greatest blessings of the OTT platform has been its ability to truly showcase and celebrate talent for what it truly is. Shefali Shah, undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the country, was a true disruptor and celebrated like never before on OTT. Shefali Shah has dominated 2022 with Jalsa, Humans, Darlings and Delhi Crime Season 2. While she has always been a powerhouse performer and an industry heavyweight, this year she commanded our attention like never before and has emerged as an unstoppable force in the landscape of Indian entertainment.