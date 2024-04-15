Art & Entertainment

Yaminiiee Singh Grooves With Her Girls On 'Rajaiya Ae Nando'; Drops A Fun Video

Bhojpuri diva Yaminiiee Singh on Monday treated fans to her fun dance video on the track 'Rajaiya Ae Nando'.

Instagram
Yaminiiee Singh Photo: Instagram
The actress, who has recently wrapped up her two films ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Jaisi Saas Waisi Bahu’, took to Instagram, and shared a Reel video, dancing with her girls Shweta Verma Mona and Rinku Bharti Goswami.

Yaminiiee is wearing a black floral saree in the video and is dancing in a field to the song 'Rajaiya Ae Nando' sung by Anu Dubey.

The post is captioned as: "@shwetavermamona thoda steps bhool gayi baaki sab theek hai.. With my girls."

On the work front, Yaminiiee is known for movies like ‘Patthar Ke Sanam’, ‘Lallu Ki Laila’, and ‘Premgeet’.

