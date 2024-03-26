World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch

This Akarsh Khurana directorial is a psychological thriller that explores the themes of crime, innocence, and retribution. The play begins when Mr Bansal, a mysterious man invites an investigative journalist Mrinalini to his home on the pretext of offering her a scoop. When she arrives, she begins to note strange aspects of his behaviour and realises that there is more to him than is visible to the eye. She is soon joined by another invitee who happens to be a cop and then Bansal’s dangerous plan begins to slowly reveal itself. An old tragic secret is revealed and both guests find themselves in the dock for a mistake they had made in the past. The plays stars Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Sumeet Vyas.