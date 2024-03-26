World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch

Pulitzer winning American playwright and novelist Thornton Niven Wilder once said, “I regard theatre as the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being.” On World Theatre Day, get acquainted with this magic by watching a few exceptional Zee Theatre plays that explore the diverse layers of human existence with joy, laughter, pathos and deep introspection.
1. ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’
Take a Shakespearean comedy (‘The Taming Of The Shrew’), stir in references from 90’s masala blockbusters, set the stage for a big fat Indian wedding complete with meddling relatives and family drama and you have ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’! Starring Prajakta Koli, Shikha Talsania, Chaitanya Sharma, Akash Khurana, Adhaar Khurana and Gopal Datt, this fun and quirky teleplay is directed by Akarsh Khurana. It tells the story of a young couple Lakshman and Priya who cannot get married till Priya’s stubborn elder sister Pallavi agrees to get hitched. Lakshman then hatches a plan and even finds a suitable groom for Pallavi. However, many complications arise when his ruse is discovered by his disapproving father. Will Pallavi finally fall in love and will Lakshman and Priya get married? Well, that’s what the play is all about.
2. ‘Typecaste’
‘Typecaste’ is the Hindi adaptation of Vijay Tendulkar’s famous Marathi play ‘Pahije Jatiche’ and stars Shreyas Talpade as Mahipat Babruvahan, a Dalit who becomes the first from his caste and village to complete an M.A. degree. However, his cast comes in the way of his career and he is fired from his job and joins another institution as a professor. However, here again, he faces discrimination and has to deal with not only various professional challenges but also problems in his love life. The teleplay filmed by Sourabh Shrivastava also stars Atul Mathur, Aaditi Pohankar, and Utkarsh Mazumdar. Watch this eye-opening social drama on 25th March on Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active and D2H Rangmanch Active.
3. ‘Shadyantra’
A suspicious death, a murder, a tormented heiress, and many suspects. That in a nutshell is the sensational plot of Ganesh Yadav’s nail-biting suspense thriller ‘Shadyantra.’ Starring Hina Khan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Shruti Bapna in key roles, the plot is woven around a dysfunctional marriage that leads to a crime. Natasha Malhotra Tiwari is one half of the couple and has inherited a construction company. She is not interested in managing the business but circumstances force her to face a frightening reality. When a shocking murder changes her life forever, investigating police officer Mohan Khanna arrives to solve the mystery and help her.
4. ‘Gunhegaar’
This Akarsh Khurana directorial is a psychological thriller that explores the themes of crime, innocence, and retribution. The play begins when Mr Bansal, a mysterious man invites an investigative journalist Mrinalini to his home on the pretext of offering her a scoop. When she arrives, she begins to note strange aspects of his behaviour and realises that there is more to him than is visible to the eye. She is soon joined by another invitee who happens to be a cop and then Bansal’s dangerous plan begins to slowly reveal itself. An old tragic secret is revealed and both guests find themselves in the dock for a mistake they had made in the past. The plays stars Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Sumeet Vyas.
5. ‘Chanda Hai Tu’
This play penned by famous Marathi playwright Jaywant Dalvi and filmed by the late Nishikant Kamat highlights the joys and challenges of parenthood. The story revolves around a couple overwhelmed by the needs of their physically challenged son. They have jobs they need to devote themselves to and also must prioritises their son above all else. As Mr. and Mrs. Shukla struggle to strike a balance between their various responsibilities, does their mental health get affected? Or is their love for their son Bachu powerful enough to keep them going from one day to another? The play is directed for the stage by Atul Parchure and stars Smita Bansal, Manav Gohil, Sanjay Batra, Prasad Barve, and Atul himself.