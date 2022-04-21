After the controversy between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, it seems like Smith’s marriage with actress Jada Pinkett Smith is heading towards a divorce.

According to thenews.com.pk the couple ‘barely’ talk with each other.

The heated controversy seems to have risen the tensions between the couple. Heat magazine reported, “Ever since the Oscars scandal, tensions between them have been palpable.”

An insider source added, “There have been problems for years, but they're barely speaking right now.” The magazine further noted, “If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350million that Jada would be entitled to half of under Californian law. It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina's and Brad's did.”

The insider also revealed that Will Smith does not want this but there is a limit to what he can take. After the incident, he issued an official apology to comedian Rock and stated that the joke about his wife’s shaven head was too much for him to bear.