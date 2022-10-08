Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

When Vijay Treated Shah Rukh Khan With Delicious Food

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been shooting for director Atlee's upcoming film 'Jawan' for over a month here, has disclosed that he has had a blast during this time.

‘Jawan’
‘Jawan’ IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 3:49 pm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been shooting for director Atlee's upcoming film 'Jawan' for over a month here, has disclosed that he has had a blast during this time. 

Taking to his Twitter, the King of Bollywood said: "What a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our setsa (I) Saw movie with Nayanthara (sic)."

Further sharing his experience, he noted in his tweet: "Partied with Anirudh (Ravichander, the music composer), (held) deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathy and Thalapathy Vijay fed me delicious food.Thanks Atlee and Priya for your hospitality. Now, (I) need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!"

Shah Rukh is believed to have partied with Anirudh, who is scoring the music for the film, on the occasion of director Atlee's birthday, which was on September 21.

Shah Rukh's tweet comes soon after the completion of the unit's Chennai schedule. Actor Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in this film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film, which is being produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment, has Nayanthara playing the female lead.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Jhan Jawan Vijay Nayanthara Upcoming Movie Actor Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF Marks 90 Years Of Glory, Excellence And Bravery; All You Need To Know

Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF Marks 90 Years Of Glory, Excellence And Bravery; All You Need To Know

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls