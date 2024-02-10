When Nora Fatehi Was Narrated ‘Crakk’ On Zoom Call While En Route To Ooty

Actress Nora Fatehi, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming theatrical movie ‘Crakk’, has shared how she came on board for the film. Nora shared that she became a part of the film at the last moment.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of her upcoming film’s trailer launch at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai, the actress said she was on her way to Ooty when she received a call for narration from director Aditya Datt.