Monday, May 02, 2022
Kangana Ranaut Doesn't Feel Underpaid, Says Male Co-stars Have Supported Her

Kangana Ranaut has spoken out against gender wage disparities in the film industry. The actress stated that she is confident she is not underpaid. Kangana stated that "all the men have assisted me along this journey."

Kangana Ranaut Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

Updated: 02 May 2022 10:55 am

Actress Kangana Ranaut, has spoken out against pay equality in the film business and other sectors. Ranaut said in a new interview that she is not underpaid and thanked 'all the men' for assisting her on her path. She also discussed her 'lowest points,' such as refusing a slew of'male-centric films, Khan-led films, or Kumar-led films.’

Ranaut will next be seen in ‘Dhaakad’, in which she will portray an assassin. ‘Dhaakad’, directed by Razneesh Ghai, also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will be released in theatres on May 20. Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd produced the film in collaboration with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum Films.

She responded to a question on wage equality in an interview with the Free Press Journal. "I am confident that I am not underpaid. This gives me the impression that all of the men have aided me on my trip. Previously, I wondered, "Why don't I get compensated equally like the heroes at this point of my life?" But, thankfully, I can now affirm that I am not underpaid."

The National-award-winning actress further said that Rekha and Hema Malini paved the groundwork for the benefits that female performers "enjoy now as leading ladies."

The actress also discussed her career's low times.

She said, "I've had my own bad periods when I denied a number of male-centric pictures, you know, Khan-led films or Kumar-led films, all kinds of huge hero movies. I've always imagined that this (pointing to the ‘Dhaakad’ poster) is a possibility. Of course, I didn't plan it, but I saw it coming. I can't do it alone; you'll need Razneesh Ghai and (producers) Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. I'd argue that for a woman to have a successful path, she needs the support of many males. As a result, it is a synthesis of several factors.”

