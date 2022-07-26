Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

What's More Awkward On Camera Than Sex Scenes? Ask 'You' Star Penn Badgley

Actor Penn Badgley has opened up about shooting for raunchy scenes he had to shoot for hit Netflix show 'You' and said faking solo sex acts is more awkward than filming with another person.

Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley Instagram/@pennbadgley

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 1:02 pm

Actor Penn Badgley has opened up about shooting for raunchy scenes he had to shoot for hit Netflix show 'You' and said faking solo sex acts is more awkward than filming with another person.

Speaking on his 'Podcrushed' podcast, Penn explained: "I have to fake masturbate and even that ... I've realised I've not done that so many times on camera. You don't think it's going to be that big of a deal and then you discover it's in front of a camera and a crew with a camera on your face. I have to say sometimes those scenes are harder than with (another) person."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Penn Badgley (@pennbadgley)


In 'You', Penn plays serial stalker Joe Goldberg who turns to murder and he admitted directors were worried he was making the solo sex act scenes look too "creepy", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: "Every time I've done a masturbation scene I've always gotten the note to make it less creepy. They say like, 'Close your eyes or go faster or go slower.' I'm like, 'What? This man is f*****g murdering people, and he's masturbating in the street. You're saying I'm making it creepy? How is it that I'm the one making it creepy?'"

The actor revealed his colleagues thought keeping his eyes open during those scenes was part of the problem.

He said: "I just remember I wouldn't close my eyes and the director came up to me. He was like, 'Buddy, I think you gotta close your eyes'."

However, Penn was adamant being creepy was "the f*****g point" of his character.

Penn has starred in three seasons of the hit show and filming on the fourth series kicked off in London back in March.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

‘The Gray Man’ On Netflix Movie Review: Dhanush’s Sleek Cameo Makes This Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans Actioner Worthwhile

'Sachet Subscription' For Rs 10 Per Movie On Netflix Not Very Far: PayNearby MD

‘The Gray Man’ On Netflix To ‘Dr Arora’ On Sony Liv – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

Tags

Art & Entertainment Penn Badgley Victoria Pedretti YOU OTT Shows Serial Killer Thriller Podcast
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites