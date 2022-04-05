Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Jada Pinketh Smith Didn't Want Will Smith To Defend Her At Oscars, Reports

Will Smith and Chris Rock's slap controversy has created stir in the global film industry, with celebrities having divided opinion about the incident.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Instagram

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:03 pm

Actor Will Smith started the slap controversy at the Oscars 2022 and hasn't been able to get out of it ever since. The actor went on the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s (Smith’s wife) shaven head. wAccording to the US Weekly, the actress is not angry at Smith but ‘wishes he didn’t get’ physical with Rock. 


According to Pinkvilla, a source reported that Smith slapped Rock in the heat of the moment and the couple are in ‘agreement’ of the fact the the actor ‘overreacted’. Moreover US Weekly’s insider source said that Jada didn’t want Smith to get into a controversy to defend her as "she's not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn't need to do what he did, she didn't need protecting. She's not a wallflower." Instead, "she's a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him."

Will Smith has publicly apologised to the comedian and also resigned from his membership of the Academy. The Academy has also accepted the resignation and continues to move ahead with disciplinary action against the actor for violating the Standards of Conduct, which will be discussed in their board meet on April 18. 

