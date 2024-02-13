Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his latest flick ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. The actor can be seen almost everywhere doing promotions and talking about the film in the past couple of weeks. If you look closely, he has actually cracked it as to how to make promotions fun. He been putting up numerous videos, reels and pictures on social media and they are absolutely hilarious. The latest to have caught the attention of social media users is that of Shahid Kapoor trying to show off his power to the tune of ‘Popeye-The Sailor’.
The scene that Shahid Kapoor is enacting is quite similar to something that’s there in the film. He can be seen lifting weights, but soon enough things take a funny turn, when you realise that he’s just teasing the fans and the weights are actually not real weights. The background score of the popular ‘Popeye’ cartoon makes the video even funnier. Have a look:
Shahid Kapoor captioned the video as, “Light weight baby…”. Seeing the video fans just went bonkers. Some of them even compared Shahid Kapoor to Popeye. A fan wrote, “Popeye the sailor man-shahid trying to make his kiddos eat spinach (sic).” Another fan wrote, “Matlab movie mein Jo dekha wo kuch aur hi thaa (sic),” referencing to the fact that the weights were fake and not real ones.
Talking of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, it opened up to some good box-office numbers. Considering it’s a romcom, a genre that audiences are nowadays not preferring to go to theatres to watch, it has earned quite well. The movie has earned over Rs 30 Crore net till now, and will probably end up its run around the Rs 70-80 Crore mark. With the OTT and television rights the film will definitely be a big winner for the makers of the project. After all, such romcoms have a great market on OTT, and fans lap onto them as soon as they’re released.
Besides Shahid Kapoor, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, who played the role of a robot in the film. She too has been getting a lot of praises for her portrayal of the humanoid. Have you seen ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ yet? Share your thoughts about the film with us.