Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his latest flick ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. The actor can be seen almost everywhere doing promotions and talking about the film in the past couple of weeks. If you look closely, he has actually cracked it as to how to make promotions fun. He been putting up numerous videos, reels and pictures on social media and they are absolutely hilarious. The latest to have caught the attention of social media users is that of Shahid Kapoor trying to show off his power to the tune of ‘Popeye-The Sailor’.