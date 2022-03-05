Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Leaves For 'Pathaan' Shoot, Netizens React

On Friday night (March 4), actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on his way to Spain. Several photos and videos of the actor at the airport have gone viral on the internet. For his travel, Shah Rukh was seen in his long hair look, he wore a black T-shirt with matching trousers and a blue jacket. He also wore a mask, dark sunglasses, and headgear.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen making his way towards the airport's entrance in a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account. SRK hugged his driver as he entered the airport grounds. The CISF personnel motioned him to slow down at the entrance, and the actor did so. As soon as the CISF officials told him to proceed, Shah Rukh folded his hands in a namaste and walked into the airport.

Responding to the post, a fan wrote, "His one glimpse makes our day." A person also commented, "The way he hugged his driver!!" "Dil se dua nikalti hai SRK k lye (We pray sincrely for Shah Rukh)," said a fan.

"That officer.. He didnt even checked shah sir.. (clapping hands emojis) wow he is a gem," read a comment. "Wowwww bade dino bad (After so many days)," wrote a person. While a fan also called him, "Pride of India", another said, "The King is back".

According to a report by Hindustan Times, SRK is reportedly headed to Spain to film his forthcoming film Pathaan. On January 25, 2023, the film will be released in theatres. Shah Rukh Khan stunned his fans on Wednesday by revealing the first teaser and release date for the upcoming film on social media. Actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also appear in the movie.

The teaser opens with Abraham and Padukone presenting Shah Rukh as a guy on a mission in the film. After a few seconds, Shah Rukh emerges from the shadows, wearing a white shirt and talking about his love for the country.

After the teaser launch, Shah Rukh also interacted with fans on Twitter in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. During the session, a fan asked the actor, "Itne din hahan gaayab the (Where did you disappear for so many days)?" He replied, "Khyaalon mein (In my thoughts)…." A Twitter user also asked the actor, "Laal Singh Chaddha dekhi (Did you watch Laal Singh Chaddha)," referring to Aamir Khan's upcoming film. Shah Rukh said, "Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha (Aamir asks me to show him Pathaan first)!!"

'Pathaan' is an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. SRK most recently starred alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 film 'Zero.'