In a video shared by paparazzo Manav Manglani, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Raha were seen leaving the Kalina airport. The family was seen making their way to their cars. Ranbir was seen in a green sweatshirt that he had paired with white shorts. He made a peace sign for the cameras before entering his car. On the other hand, Alia was seen in an olive green top and jogger pants that she had paired with a dark olive shirt and golden earrings. But what stole everyone’s eyes was not these stars, but their daughter Raha. Dressed in a white dress, Raha was seen giving pecks on her dad Ranbir’s cheeks as they were leaving the airport.