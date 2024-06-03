Art & Entertainment

Watch: Raha Plants Kisses On Ranbir Kapoor's Cheeks As They Return To Mumbai With Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Raha were seen exiting the Kalina airport after attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise bash. Raha was pecking her father's cheeks.

Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Raha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After an opulent bash on a luxury cruise ship, the second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has ended. The celebration saw some of the biggest names in Bollywood joining the Ambani family. As the bash has ended, celebrities are returning to Mumbai. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha were spotted exiting the Kalina airport.

In a video shared by paparazzo Manav Manglani, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Raha were seen leaving the Kalina airport. The family was seen making their way to their cars. Ranbir was seen in a green sweatshirt that he had paired with white shorts. He made a peace sign for the cameras before entering his car. On the other hand, Alia was seen in an olive green top and jogger pants that she had paired with a dark olive shirt and golden earrings. But what stole everyone’s eyes was not these stars, but their daughter Raha. Dressed in a white dress, Raha was seen giving pecks on her dad Ranbir’s cheeks as they were leaving the airport.

Take a look at the video here.

The video has gone viral on social media. Fans cannot get enough of the adorable moment shared between the father and the daughter. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “Omg how cute the way Raha is giving a kiss to her papa's cheek awww.” A second fan wrote, “Self-sufficient parents, nice to see them roaming without a troupe of nannies!” A third fan mentioned, “I love Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor.”

For their cruise bash, the Ambanis sailed across France and Italy. The event saw artists like Guru Randhawa, DJ David Guetta, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry, and Backstreet Boys perform for the couple. The celebrations began on May 29 with a welcome lunch, followed by an evening gala. The festivities concluded on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.

