Watch: Debina Bonnerjee Slams Societal Pressures On Women Related To Motherhood

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, who recently shared their good news about pregnancy, are now showered with love and blessings from their friends, fans, and family.

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 1:44 pm

TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are soon-to-be parents and will be welcoming a new member to their family. Recently, they both shared the good news with their fans with a beautiful picture that reads, “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings.”  Recently, the actress has shared a video over Instagram where she is describing all the questions a pregnant woman is asked. She also shared a heartfelt message telling people how one goes through the pregnancy journey.

The actress dropped a video describing how terrible it is for a woman in physical and mental distress and to ask questions such as "when are they going to become a mother?" and "why don't they want kids?" by others who aren't aware of her situation, that is stressful. She further mentioned reasons for not asking a woman who has not been a mother yet. "It might be anything, she must be fighting her own battles, physically or mentally; it may not be her fault, but it simply isn't occurring," she added. She concluded her video by saying that everyone should respect and give some space to pregnant women.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After 10 years of marriage, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child on social media recently, and they seem to be enjoying every moment of the pregnancy journey.

