Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Watch: Chivalrous Siddhant Chaturvedi Lends His Jacket To Shivering-From-Cold Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were photographed while promoting their upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan.'

Actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi - Instagram

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 2:59 pm

Actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are currently promoting their new film, 'Gehraiyaan.' The three were sighted in the city promoting the movie. A video of Chaturvedi and Panday on social media is gaining popularity. In the clip, Chaturvedi is seen giving his jacket to Panday who was struggling because of cold weather.

Panday and Chaturvedi were photographed while promoting their upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan.' In their OOTDs, both stars looked really trendy. In a white shirt, blue denim jeans, and a jacket, Chaturvedi looked effortlessly elegant. Panday, on the other hand, looked lovely in a brown tube top with beige slacks and high heels. She had her hair down and wore very little makeup. 

Panday commented on how chilly it was as they went up together for photos, and the paparazzi concurred. It was really quite windy, and Chaturvedi, like a true gentleman, removed his jacket and assisted Panday in putting it on to keep her warm. Panday was moved by her co-kind star's gesture.

The first song, 'Doobey,' featuring Siddhant and Deepika, was just released by the filmmakers. Ankur Tewari remarked that when it came to the first song, he realised that the music for 'Gehraiyaan' had to be authentic to the plot and allow the listener to be immersed in the world of these people.

In addition to Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur, the film will include Dhairya Karwa in the lead role. It will premiere in over 240 countries and territories throughout the world on February 11, 2022.

