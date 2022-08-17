Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Kareena Kapoor Khan's Request To Not Boycott 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The film made headlines after the hashtag ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ started trending on Twitter ahead of its release. Many called for boycott of the film, claiming that Aamir had hurt religious sentiments in his earlier film, 'PK'.

Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:23 am

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently requested fans not to boycott her film 'Laal Singh Chadha' for the sake of around 250 people, who worked on the film. Now, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri seems to have taken a dig at her.

Pointing at how not many from the film industry supported his film, The Kashmir Files, after a section of people boycotted it, he wrote on Twitter, "When good content small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the dons of Bollywood, when their shows are taken away by multiplexes, when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film. #Bollywood."

He further wrote, "Why nobody from Bollywood raises voice when the kings of Bollywood boycott, ban and destroy careers of so many outsider actors, directors, writers? The day common Indians get to know the arrogance, fascism and Hinduphobia of the dons of Bollywood, they’ll drown them in hot coffee."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Aamir Khan in the titular role alongside Kareena. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks. The film made headlines after the hashtag ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ started trending on Twitter ahead of its release. Many called for boycott of the film, claiming that Aamir had hurt religious sentiments in his earlier film, PK.

Kareena had recently said about Laal Singh Chaddha, "The fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.” She made the request during an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Art & Entertainment Vivek Agnihotri Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Art And Entertainment Indian Cinema Actor/Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Mumbai
