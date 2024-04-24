Vishal Bhardwaj 'Enjoyed And Hated' Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’: People Still Watch And Want This Kind Of Movie

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film, ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, was released in theatres in December last year. Despite its massive success at the box office, the film has been a topic of discussion for portraying misogynistic views. In the past four months, several celebs, including Kiran Rao, Javed Akhtar, and Parvathy, have slammed the film for its content.
Now director-composer Vishal Bhardwaj recently joined the discussion, and talked about the film’s success. Saying that he’s in two minds about it, the filmmaker told Firstpost, “I have still not made up my mind what to feel about that film. because I enjoyed it, and at the same time I hated it.”
He further spoke about the evolution of the quintessential Bollywood hero, and added, “I think the recent hit film Animal is all what you are saying is all there. And we have a typical hero, too. That’s one of the biggest hits of all time. People still watch and still want that kind of movie. It’s a big surprise that there is a huge audience for that kind of film as well.”
Vishal was quick to mention that there’s an audience for a film like ‘Animal’, but there are viewers who also love films like Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail’, despite them not being conventional masala films. “Vidhu Vinod Chopra, at the age of 71, made the most beautiful film of his life. And with Vikrant Massey, you really don’t need stars these days,” Vishal chimed in.
Meanwhile, recently, Adil Hussain opened up about regretting being part of Sandeep’s ‘Kabir Singh’, which also received flak for glorifying misogyny. “That’s the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie which it is based on. I regret it till today. The only movie I have regretted doing is that film… Kabir Singh,” he shared on YouTube channel AP Podcast. To which, the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, responded in a social media post, and said that he would replace Adil’s face in the film with “AI help”.
Coming to ‘Animal’, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. It went on to gross Rs 900 crore worldwide.