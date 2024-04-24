Vishal Bhardwaj 'Enjoyed And Hated' Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’: People Still Watch And Want This Kind Of Movie

Meanwhile, recently, Adil Hussain opened up about regretting being part of Sandeep’s ‘Kabir Singh’, which also received flak for glorifying misogyny. “That’s the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie which it is based on. I regret it till today. The only movie I have regretted doing is that film… Kabir Singh,” he shared on YouTube channel AP Podcast. To which, the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, responded in a social media post, and said that he would replace Adil’s face in the film with “AI help”.