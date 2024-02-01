Vintage Memorabilia, Lobby Cards, Song Booklets From Dev Anand Films To Be Auctioned Online

It also includes rare and vintage photographic stills, posters, showcards, lobby cards, song booklets from his lesser known films such as ‘Aaram’, ‘Milap’, ‘Maya’, ‘Manzil’, ‘Kahin Aur Chal’, ‘Baarish’, ‘Baat Ek Raat Ki’, ‘Sarhad’ and ‘Kinare Kinare’.
The highlights include a rare set of sixteen ‘Kala Bazaar’ and ‘Johnny Mera Naam’ lobby cards, 8 first release publicity black and white photographic stills from ‘Guide’, 15 coloured photographic stills from ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, rare and beautifully designed posters of ‘Munimji’, ‘Milap’, ‘Sarhad’, ‘Maya’, ‘Manzil’, ‘Kinare Kinare’, ‘Guide’, ‘Gambler’, ‘Darling Darling’, and the unique Indian collaged handmade showcards from ‘Kala Pani’ and ‘Amir Gharib’.