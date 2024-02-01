Vintage Memorabilia, Lobby Cards, Song Booklets From Dev Anand Films To Be Auctioned Online

Rare and vintage memorabilia from the films of legendary actor late Dev Anand are set to be auctioned online.

The memorabilia includes film publicity art from the classics such as ‘Baazi’, ‘Kala Bazaar’, ‘C.I.D.’, ‘Kala Pani’, ‘Guide’, ‘Tere Ghar Ke Samne’, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Johnny Mera Naam’ and ‘Heera Panna’.