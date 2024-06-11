Vikrant Massey Talks About Challenges Of Driving For One Whole Night In ‘Blackout’

The actor also shared that the challenges compounded because of the rains as it became quite tough to shoot and drive with all the rigs attached to the car amidst the rain. ‘Blackout’ features many adrenaline-boosting car chase sequences and all of them are set during the nighttime. Sharing insights on the challenges faced during the shoot, Vikrant said: “We had a lot of fun while shooting, but it was also a daunting task as we had to shoot all through the night. It was challenging as there was heavy rainfall and your entire car was rigged. It is difficult to shoot in heavy rain and during the night.”