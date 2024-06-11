Art & Entertainment

Vikrant Massey Talks About Challenges Of Driving For One Whole Night In ‘Blackout’

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is receiving a lot of praise for his work in the streaming film ‘Blackout’, has shared that he drove through all night for the sequences in the film.

Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey Photo: X
info_icon

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is receiving a lot of praise for his work in the streaming film 'Blackout', has shared that he drove through all night for the sequences in the film.

The actor also shared that the challenges compounded because of the rains as it became quite tough to shoot and drive with all the rigs attached to the car amidst the rain. ‘Blackout’ features many adrenaline-boosting car chase sequences and all of them are set during the nighttime. Sharing insights on the challenges faced during the shoot, Vikrant said: “We had a lot of fun while shooting, but it was also a daunting task as we had to shoot all through the night. It was challenging as there was heavy rainfall and your entire car was rigged. It is difficult to shoot in heavy rain and during the night.”

Blackout is a comedy-thriller that delves deep into human nature and explores the consequences of one's actions amidst adversity. Vikrant also shared that sometimes the car wiper wouldn’t work. Every time before entering the car, he had to make a 360-degree check to ensure each camera was properly mounted and every piece of equipment was in place. “The main stress was to protect the equipment. It wasn’t challenging just for the actors but also for the crew because the whole night you’re shooting which is both mentally and physically exhausting and changes your body cycle. Road blocking, shooting action sequences, and crashing the cars was difficult,” the actor said. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari under Jio Studios and 11:11 Productions, ‘Blackout’ is streaming on Jio Cinema.

