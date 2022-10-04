Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Vijay Varma Wraps Up Season 3 Of 'Mirzapur'

Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma Instagram

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 4:12 pm

Actor Vijay Varma, who received a lot of positive response for his work in the streaming movie 'Darlings', has wrapped up his part for the third season of the crime-drama web show, 'Mirzapur'.

Vijay's dual role in the Mirzapur series has been very well received by the audience and left the viewers wondering as to which of the two characters portrayed by him in the show gets killed.

Vijay took to his Instagram and shared some selfies with a wrap-up cake which has 'Picture wrap for Mirzapur season 3' written on it.

The actor wrote in the caption: "Season wrap for me! #Mirzapur3 Absolutely delightful to work with the fam again. @excelmovies @primevideoin @yehhaimirzapur @gurmmeetsingh"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)


Meanwhile, 'Darlings', which was the highest viewed non-English Indian original film on streaming platform Netflix, resulted in a lot of hate for Vijay as he had netizens flocking to his DMs for playing the alcoholic and abusive husband in 'Darlings'.

Vijay has an exciting slate of projects ahead including 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha, 'The Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and of course there's 'Mirzapur 3'.

Vijay Varma Mirzapur Mirzapur Season 3 Shoot Wrap Darlings Dahaad The Devotion Of Suspect X
