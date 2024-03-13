Vijay told Siddharth Kannan in an interview, “People saw the affection I had for Kareena in the film Jaane Jaan. That’s a fatal attraction, one-sided love for Kareena. The kind of love where you admire the person from a distance. With Karisma, on the other hand, I got to hangout with her very closely and we became very good friends. There is a good friendship between us, a lot of love and I have been her fan.”