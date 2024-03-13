Vijay Varma starred alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh’s film ‘Jaane Jaan’, which also featured Jaideep Ahlawat. Now moving ahead, Vijay is set to share the screen with Kareena’s elder sister, actor Karisma Kapoor. The two would be seen together in Homi Adajania’s upcoming film ‘Murder Mubarak’, which is set to release on Netflix on March 15.
Sharing his experience working with the Kapoor sisters, the ‘Darlings’ actor mentioned that he has ‘one-sided love’ for Kareena, and has managed to form a good friendship with Karisma Kapoor during the shooting of ‘Murder Mubarak’.
Vijay told Siddharth Kannan in an interview, “People saw the affection I had for Kareena in the film Jaane Jaan. That’s a fatal attraction, one-sided love for Kareena. The kind of love where you admire the person from a distance. With Karisma, on the other hand, I got to hangout with her very closely and we became very good friends. There is a good friendship between us, a lot of love and I have been her fan.”
‘Jaane Jaan’ was Kareena’s first on-screen collaboration with ijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. In fact, Kareena had once shared with Bollywood Hungama that her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan had warned her to be prepared before ‘Jaane Jaan’. She had mentioned, “Saif was like, ‘You need to be a little more prepared as they are going to be very well-prepared.'”
Coming to ‘Murder Mubarak’, apart from Vijay Varma and Karisma Kapoor, the film also stars Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan along with Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Tripathi. Last week, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, and revealed how Pankaj will be seen in the role of a cop searching for the murderer. Sara, Sanjay, Dimple, Vijay and others remain his prime suspects.
Written by Gazal Dhaliwal and Suprotim Sengupta, the mystery thriller is backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. An adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book ‘Club You To Death,’ it is set to premiere on Netflix on March 15.