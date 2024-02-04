'12th Fail' is based on the real life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Vikrant plays Manoj Kumar who becomes an IPS officer from being a 12th fail. The film has been lauded by both critics and audiences and Vikrant's outstanding and effortless portrayal made him one of the best performers of 2023. The emotions, relatability and real-life story make it a special film for the youth. It is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.