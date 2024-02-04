Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey has been loved by critics, audiences and even celebs. Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others were all praise for the film especially they raved about Vikrant's performance. Now, Vijay Varma has also heaped praise on Vikrant.
Vijay Varma REVEALS He Cried After Watching '12th Fail': Vikrant Massey Made Me Weep A Lot
Vikrant Massey's performance in '12th Fail' made Vijay Varma emotional and he couldn't control his tears.
Recently, Vijay Varma was interacting with his fans in a Q/A session on Instagram, where he was asked by a fan, "Ever cried watching a movie/series (name it)". To which the actor replied, "I am a crier (not a liver). I cried watching 12th Fail this evening. @vikrantmassey made me weep a lot'' and added a red heart emoticon.
Advertisement
A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan also lauded Vikrant and the entire team of '12th Fail. She wrote, "12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and the entire cast and crew, legend’s (sic)."
Advertisement
'12th Fail' is based on the real life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Vikrant plays Manoj Kumar who becomes an IPS officer from being a 12th fail. The film has been lauded by both critics and audiences and Vikrant's outstanding and effortless portrayal made him one of the best performers of 2023. The emotions, relatability and real-life story make it a special film for the youth. It is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
Advertisement
’12th Fail’ recently bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards. Vikrant Massey was conferred with the Best Actor (Critics') award while Vidhu Vinod Chopra received the Best Director Award. Best Screenplay and Best Editing Awards also went to '12th Fail'.
Advertisement
At a recent event, Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that it was director Rajkumar Hirani who had suggested Vikrant Massey's name for the role.
He added, “When we were releasing this film, I was told ki yeh film OTT pe release kar do. Even my wife said that koi theatre mein nahi jayega yeh film dekhne. Still, I believed in the film. It had a small opening (at the box office), but that’s okay. Look where we are today.”