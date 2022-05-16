The first look poster for actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's romantic comedy was released on May 16.

‘Kushi’ is the title of the film, confirms the poster. It also reveals that the film would be released on December 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The poster immediately draws attention to the scintillating chemistry between Deverakonda and Prabhu's sparkling relationship. They appear to be a great pair.

The basic requirement for a romantic entertainment is solid chemistry between the lead pair, and the poster for Khushi suggests that Devarakonda and Samantha have enough of it.

The intriguing title 'Kushi' adds to the mystery henceforth, Making the poster appealing.

Shiva Nirvana has directed ‘Kushi’, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will be released on December 23 this year.