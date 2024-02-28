Vicky Kaushal Reflects On Stardom, Identifies Hrithik Roshan As The 'Last Person' To Experience It

The actor mentioned that the conventional concept of stardom is going through changes. The actor said, “I think the idea of classic stardom will be replaced by a different version. The kind of popularity that Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan must have seen is as different from what Shah Rukh Khan has experienced. It’s still huge but a different manifestation of the same glory. The last person I felt this way about was Hrithik Roshan. It was a phenomenon that hit everybody. Right now, there’s confusion among the younger lot. Because we see a star every week who trends and then nobody remembers them a few weeks later. For this generation, it will be much harder to attain the stardom of the past.”