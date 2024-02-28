Vicky Kaushal Reflects On Stardom, Identifies Hrithik Roshan As The 'Last Person' To Experience It

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal believes that the idea and definition of stardom is changing. In fact, in a conversation with GQ India, he expressed his view that Hrithik Roshan is the “last person” he could connect with when it came to stardom and popularity. He also discussed the different levels of stardom among older icons and relatively newer ones. Reflecting on his own journey, the actor admitted that he hasn’t yet achieved such heights but knows that it will be “much harder” for the current generation to attain.
The ‘Sam Bahadur’ star stated, “I’ll tell you very frankly: Stardom is defined by the number of people who come to watch your film on day one, in a theatre—without being dependent on how good the trailer was, how fantastic the songs were, or how cool the poster was. They come to watch you, irrespective of everything else. That’s the true definition of stardom. And honestly, that hasn’t happened to me yet. I still need to achieve that. I am not there yet.”
The actor mentioned that the conventional concept of stardom is going through changes. The actor said, “I think the idea of classic stardom will be replaced by a different version. The kind of popularity that Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan must have seen is as different from what Shah Rukh Khan has experienced. It’s still huge but a different manifestation of the same glory. The last person I felt this way about was Hrithik Roshan. It was a phenomenon that hit everybody. Right now, there’s confusion among the younger lot. Because we see a star every week who trends and then nobody remembers them a few weeks later. For this generation, it will be much harder to attain the stardom of the past.”
Work wise, Vicky was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki.’ He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s ‘Chhaava’ with Rashmika Mandanna; in Karan Johar’s untitled production opposite Triptii Dimri; and also in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.