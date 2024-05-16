Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned a year older today, May 16. The actor has been showered with birthday wishes from his fans and well-wishers on social media. Vicky's actor brother Sunny Kaushal wished the 'Uri' star with a special post. Sunny penned a hearfelt birthday note alongside some candid pictures of Vicky.
On Thursday, taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Kaushal dropped a cute throwback pic of Vicky as a toddler. In the pic, lil' Vicky, in a white dress was seen giggling as he stood taking support of a wooden stool. The next pic is of adult Vicky who was seen posing in front of a 'happy birthday' banner and a cake in front of him. The actor was seen in a black hoodie and denim pants.
Captioning his birthday post for his brother, Sunny wrote, “36 saalon mein zyada toh kuch nahi badla…Happy birthday cutie.” Many fans wished the actor replying on the post, and one of them jokingly stated, “Badla hai to bas kapde or height (sic)''.
Vicky's dad Sham Kaushal also shared a heartwarming post to wish his son. He shared a few pictures of Vicky; one is of Vicky when he was a kid and it is from the set of 'Asoka'. Sham Kaushal was the stunt director of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.
''Happy Birthday Puttar. Love u & proud of u. May God’s blessings be always with u. Always feel blessed to have u as my son. This photo was taken in 2001 on the sets of Asoka & only God knew that 23 years later u will be doing the sword fight in & as CHAAVA. Sab Rab di meher. Jor di jhappi. 🤗🤗 (sic),'' Sham Kaushal captioned the post.
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in 'Chhava with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has 'Bad Newz' with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.
Wishing Vicky Kaushal a very Happy Birthday!