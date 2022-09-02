Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Vetrimaran's 'Viduthalai' To Release In Two Parts

Ace director Vetrimaran's eagerly-awaited upcoming film,'Viduthalai', featuring Soori in the lead and actor Vijay Sethupathi as 'Vaathiyaar', will release in two parts, its makers have now announced.

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 6:18 pm

Interestingly, both parts of the film -- 'Viduthalai-1' and 'Viduthalai-2' -- are to be presented by actor, producer and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house, Red Giant Movies.

The shooting of 'Viduthalai-1' has already been completed and post-production work is on in full swing. Only a few portions are left to wrap up the shooting of 'Viduthalai-2', which is currently happening in Sirumalai and Kodaikannal.

Produced by RS Infotainment's Elred Kumar, the 'Viduthalai' franchise is being made on a whopping budget.

The film's grandeur has been generating a strong buzz. Only recently, a train and Railway bridge set worth Rs 10 crore was erected for the film.

The train compartments as well as the bridge were made using the same materials that engineers use to manufacture trains and build bridges.

Earlier, the art department headed by Jackie had erected a huge village set in Sirumalai.

The makers of 'Viduthalai' say that it is an intense story that needs proper storytelling to make sure it appeals to the audience. It is for this reason that they say they decided to break the story into two different parts.

Currently, preparations for shooting a breath-taking action sequence between Vijay Sethupathi and Soori are going on in Kodaikanal. Peter Hein is choreographing this action sequence in which a group of proficient stuntmen from Bulgaria will be a part.

The star cast of 'Viduthalai' includes Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajeev Menon and Chethan. Maestro Isaignani is composing music for 'Viduthalai', which features cinematography by Velraj.

