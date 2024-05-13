Art & Entertainment

Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes

Satish Joshi's friend Rajesh Deshpande confirmed the news of the veteran actor’s death on stage at Rangotsav.

Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Photo: Facebook
Veteran actor Satish Joshi breathed his last on Sunday, May 12, and the news of his sudden demise has left the Marathi film industry in shock and disbelief. His death was confirmed by his friend, Rajesh Deshpande on social media, who shared that Joshi got “restless" on the stage of Rangotsav. 

Ever since the news of the talented artist’s death has surfaced on the internet, his fellow actors and fans have been mourning the loss. His close friend, Rajesh Deshpande, shared a post on Facebook and it read as, “Our senior friend actor Satish Joshi passed away today on stage at Rangotsav. He had also acted. Om Shanti Om!" 

The post further added, “Please note that this incident did not take place in the programme of Srijan The Creation." Reportedly, he made an entry at the Girgaon Theatre at Madhyandi Brahmin Sabha at 11 am. He got “restless after that and immediately was rushed to Harkisan Das Hospital, where he breathed his last.”

Meanwhile, the comment section of Deshpande’s post was full of tributes. One comment read as, “Oh! So sad. Satish Ji was a very good human being." Another social media user wrote, “Satish Joshi you will always be remembered by the audience. A heartfelt tribute to you from all the artists and theatre writers." A third commented, “This is very shocking.”

For those caught unaware, Satish Joshi was a well-known name in the Marathi entertainment industry, and every Maharashtrian household, thanks to his serials. He was popular for his role in ‘Bhagyalakshmi’, which was aired on Zee Marathi channel. Besides TV serials, he also won the hearts of the audience with his films and plays. He starred in several serials directed by Virendra Pradhan, and also worked in Sahitya Sangh’s Machhakatika play. 

