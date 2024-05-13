Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes

For those caught unaware, Satish Joshi was a well-known name in the Marathi entertainment industry, and every Maharashtrian household, thanks to his serials. He was popular for his role in ‘Bhagyalakshmi’, which was aired on Zee Marathi channel. Besides TV serials, he also won the hearts of the audience with his films and plays. He starred in several serials directed by Virendra Pradhan, and also worked in Sahitya Sangh’s Machhakatika play.