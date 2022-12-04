Veteran Malayalam Actor Kochu Preman Dies At 68: A Look At His 4 Memorable Works

Malayalam actor KS Prem Kumar, fondly known by his stage name Kochu Preman, passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. According to Mathurbhumi, the actor was suffering from a respiratory illness and was undergoing treatment for the same. He was 68.

Kochu Preman started his career as a theatre artist and made his film debut with the movie Dilliwala Rajakumaran (1996), which had Manju Warrier and Jayaram in the lead roles. Over the years, he had acted in about 250 films and was known for his comedy roles.

Lets take a look at 5 of his prominent works

Guru (1997): This1997 Indian Malayalam-language fantasy drama film directed by Rajiv Anchal and written by C. G. Rajendra Babu from a story by Rajeev, had Mohanlal playing the lead role. This was the first time in Indian cinema, the background score of a film was recorded completely outside the country. Guru was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars for the Best Foreign Language Film category. Guru is the first Malayalam film submitted by India for the Oscars.

Thenkasipattanam (2000): Thenkasipattanam is a 2000 Indian Malayalam-language action comedy film written and directed by Rafi Mecartin, produced by Lal, and starring Suresh Gopi, Lal and Dileep as male leads and Samyuktha Varma, Geethu Mohandas and Kavya Madhavan as female leads with Salim Kumar and Spadikam George in supporting role,

Pappi Appacha (2010): Paappi Appacha is a 2010 Indian Malayalam-language action comedy film written and directed by Elvin Bobby, starring Dileep and Innocent. The film released in April 2010 in Kerala on more than 70 screens. The film also marked the directorial debut of Mamas K. Chandran.

Leela (2016): Leela is a 2016 Indian Malayalam satirical film directed and produced by Ranjith. The film is an adaptation of a short story by the same name by Malayalam screenwriter Unni R. which was published in Mathrubhumi weekly. Biju Menon plays the lead role, while Vijayaraghavan, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Sudheer Karamana, Parvathy Nambiar, Jagadish, and Priyanka play supporting roles..