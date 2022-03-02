Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Varun Tej-Starrer 'Ghani' Gets A Release Date

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release of actor Varun Tej's 'Ghani' has been postponed several times.

Actor Varun Tej Instagram - @varunkonidela7

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 10:16 pm

'Ghani', starring actor Varun Tej, will now hit theatres on April 8, the makers announced on Wednesday (March 2). The Telugu language sports drama was originally set to release on February 25, competing with actor Pawan Kalyan's 'Bheemla Nayak'.

The release of 'Ghani' has been pushed back several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Renaissance Pictures, the film's production banner, announced the new release date on their official Twitter account.

'Ghani' is directed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati and co-produced by Allu Bobby Company. The movie is a sports drama, where Tej will be seen playing the role of a boxer in the film. The movie also marks Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Saiee M Manjrekar, who will also be seen in bilingual film 'Major' in May.

The film also Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra.Tej's first 'F3: Fun and Frustration' is set to hit the theatres on May 27. This will be the second installment of the franchise, with the first film 'F3: Fun And Frustration', which was released in 2017.

