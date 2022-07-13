Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Visit Auschwitz Concentration Camp In Preparation For 'Bawaal'

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been shooting for 'Bawaal' in Europe for the last two months. The duo has shot in multiple European locations including Paris and Amsterdam, and are at present in Poland for the last leg of the shoot.

According to media portal Pinkvilla, as a part of their prep, the duo visited the Auschwitz Nazi Camp in Poland.

"Varun and Janhvi heard the entire history behind World War 2 and the story of Jews. They visited there like tourists and learned the history of the place on a pre-recorded tape. The visit to this Nazi Camp has a connection with the film's plot, which has been kept under wraps for now," revealed a source close to the development, adding that various facets of 'Bawaal' will be unveiled as the release approaches.

The movie marks the reunion of Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari after their National Award Winning collaboration of 'Chhichhore'.

This is also a first-time pairing of Dhawan and Kapoor.

"It's a special script for all the stakeholders. The shoot so far has gone off very well, with Nitesh Tiwari and the team capturing the visual essence of the premise. He has shot the entire film at real locations so far - be it in India or abroad, sticking to the need of the story, and Sajid, as a producer, has gone all out to get all the formalities of the shoot sorted," the source added.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' is gearing up for an April 2023 release in cinema halls across the globe. Besides Bawaal, Varun is gearing up for another film with Sajid Nadiadwala - 'Sanki'.

[With Inputs from IANS]