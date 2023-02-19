Varun Dhawan Impresses David Dhawan With Low-Sugar Halwa, Dad Asks For A Second Helping

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan treated his filmmaker-father David Dhawan by making halwa.



Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video asking his father to taste his special preparation.



In the video, Varun asks: "Papa, how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?"



His father replies: "I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also."



On the workfront, Varun will soon be seen in the original spy series 'Citadel'. This apart, he has 'Bawaal' in the pipeline.

