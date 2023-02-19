Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Varun Dhawan Impresses David Dhawan With Low-Sugar Halwa, Dad Asks For A Second Helping

Varun Dhawan Impresses David Dhawan With Low-Sugar Halwa, Dad Asks For A Second Helping

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan treated his filmmaker-father David Dhawan by making halwa.

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan
David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 3:08 pm

 On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan treated his filmmaker-father David Dhawan by making halwa.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video asking his father to taste his special preparation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)


In the video, Varun asks: "Papa, how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?"

His father replies: "I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also."

On the workfront, Varun will soon be seen in the original spy series 'Citadel'. This apart, he has 'Bawaal' in the pipeline.
 

