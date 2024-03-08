Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood: Richa Moorjani, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Samantha Hanratty And Others Rock The Pre-Oscars Party – View Pics

As we head to the week of the Academy Awards, various pre-Oscar parties are happening every other day. Earlier today, the who’s who of the world of showbiz came down for Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood, which was organised at the Bar Marmont in Los Angeles.

Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood was organised by Barry Keoghan, Charles Melton, and Hunter Schafer. The evening was not just any other party. The festivities were actually a part of Vanity Fair’s annual Campaign Hollywood.

For the unversed, the Campaign Hollywood is an event series that goes on to recognise the year’s most outstanding performances. Not just that, the event series also applauds emerging artists, storytellers and innovators, and help them receive a recognition for their hard work. Invariably such events keep motivating the youngsters to reach that level of dedication towards one’s craft, and also pushes the experiences members to continue to excel with a tinge of fear in their minds thinking that they might be overtaken by the young brigade if they don’t live up to their name.

So, without further ado, here’s taking a look at a few glimpses from the gala event: