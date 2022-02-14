Valentine's Day 2022: Greatest Rock Hits On Love

Popular music is usually built on love songs. Almost every musician has recorded them at some point in their careers; on this Valentine's Day, listen to some of the most beautiful hard rock love songs of all time. Classic rock has produced some of the greatest love songs of all time, whether it's an epic power ballad or something a bit more subtle. The following is a list of the top ten most romantic classic rock love songs.

Meatloaf: 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)'

'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)' is a song written by Jim Steinman, and recorded by Meat Loaf with Lorraine Crosby. The song was released in August 1993 as the first single from the album 'Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell.' The song is well known for its lyrics that confuse the listeners, although Meatloaf has explained them on several occasions.

Pearl Jam: 'Black'

'Black' is one of the most loved songs by the band Pearl Jam, the song featured on the debut album 'Ten.' Eddie Vedder's heart-melting vocals combined with soulful music is the takeaway from this song and definitely makes it a very special track for the band as well as the fans. The song parallels the tale of a relationship reaching its breaking point before collapsing into a whirlpool of sadness and despair. The mournful outro's screaming vocals and guitar solo will live on in the memories of millions of fans forever.

Guns N Roses: 'November Rain'

This track is a narrative of lost love with a lovely piano accompaniment and dramatic shifts that can make one cry. If there was ever a hard rock love song to take the metaphorical crown, it has to be Guns N' Roses' 'November Rain'. The song itself is a 9-minute ode to lost love, perhaps most remembered for its epic music video co-starring GNR vocalist Axl Rose's then-girlfriend, Stephanie Seymour.

Led Zeppelin: 'Whole Lotta Love'

'Whole Lotta Love' is a song by Led Zeppelin, an English rock band. It was released as a single in numerous countries in 1969 and is the first song on the band's second album, 'Led Zeppelin II.' 'Whole Lotta Love' is a classic Led Zeppelin song with incredible music and lyrics that talk about love, passion, and affection. For Zeppelin fans, this track remains a classic melody and is a must-listen.

Pink Floyd: 'Wish You Were Here'

'Wish You Were Here,' considered one of the band's best tracks, is a ballad about longing. The song has hyperrealistic lyrics as well as an almost pitch-perfect guitar solo. David Gilmour and Roger Waters collaborated on the composition, and Gilmour provided the lead vocals. Lyrics like "We are just two lost souls swimming in a fish bowl, year after year..." establish the tone for the song, which is loved by fans all over the planet even after 47 years of its release.

AC/DC: 'You Shook Me All Night Long'

The band AC/DC is synonymous with power and energy, and the level of passion and excitement inherent in their songs has helped them become what they are today. Like previous songs by the band, 'You Shook Me All Night Long' has powerful chords and explosive guitar, and the lyrics are skillfully crafted around the theme of love and passion. The song is a fan favourite and undoubtedly one of the band's most memorable tracks.

Nirvana: 'Heart Shaped Box'

Kurt Cobain, the vocalist of Nirvana, wrote a hauntingly beautiful song called 'Heart-Shaped Box,' which alluded to his romance with Courtney Love. Kurt Cobain's young romance with Courtney Love is considered to be the subject of Heart-Shaped Box. Although some of the lyrics are unsettling, such as "I wish I could eat your cancer when you turn black," the song as a whole is a proclamation of love. This song will always have a special place in the hearts of the band's fans, whether it's because of the affection for Kurt Cobain or because of the unnerving lyrics, which are as real as it gets.

Van Halen: 'Why can't this be love'

The song 'Why Can't This Be Love' was composed by Van Halen for their seventh studio album, '5150' (1986). Warner Bros. Records released the song as the first single from 5150. This song, which is synth-heavy and appealing, reminds us of what love feels like, even if it isn't reciprocated.

Bon Jovi: 'Livin On A Prayer'

'Livin' on a Prayer' is a song by the American rock band Bon Jovi from their third album Slippery When Wet. It is the band's second chart-topping hit. The single was released in late 1986 and was written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, and Desmond Child. 'Livin' on a Prayer' is without a doubt Bon Jovi's biggest hit, but the larger-than-life rock classic has also become a symbol of an era.

Janis Joplin: 'Me and Bobby Mcgee'

Only a few days before her death in October 1970, Janis Joplin recorded this song for her Pearl album. The song had been sung for her by Kris Kristofferson, and singer Bob Neuwirth had taught it to her. Kris Kristofferson didn't realise she'd recorded the song till after she'd passed away. It was the day after she died that he first heard her recording of it.