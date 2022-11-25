Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Utkarsh Sharma Is Inspired By His On-Screen Father Sunny Deol

Debutante Utkarsh Sharma is all set to embark on a new journey as a leading actor with the upcoming drama 'Gadar 2', but over 2 decades before that, the youngster got a once in a lifetime opportunity when he got to play Sunny Deol's son in the blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

Utkarsh Sharma
Utkarsh Sharma Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 3:29 pm

Utkarsh was a child back then, but having seen the work of a superstar at such a young age sure did shape his creative process up as an artist. Sunny and Utkarsh got a lot of time to work closely with each other and those being his formative years, Utkarsh imbibed a lot of his qualities.

Utkarsh was a child back then, but having seen the work of a superstar at such a young age sure did shape his creative process up as an artist. Sunny and Utkarsh got a lot of time to work closely with each other and those being his formative years, Utkarsh imbibed a lot of his qualities.

Reminiscing about some of the best qualities of Sunny that left him awestruck, Utkarsh recalls how during the shoot of 'Hero: Love Story Of A Spy', Sunny used to wake up at 4 a.m. for an early morning schedule starting at 7 a.m.

He used to finish his exercise and gym routine first and then start shooting. The youngster shares that even after all these years, Sunny is still the same and he is truly inspired by his work ethics.

Utkarsh and Sunny reunited after almost 2 decades on the sets of 'Gadar 2' and they have been having an amazing time shooting for the same.

The next schedule of Gadar 2 will commence in Ahmednagar from the last week of this month and Utkarsh is excited to be back in the company of his on-screen father.

