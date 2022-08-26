Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

US Navy Officers Perform 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Song At Dinner, Karan Johar Reacts

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' title song was sung by Sonu Nigam. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth and Reema Lagoo. 

Karan Johar
Karan Johar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:55 am

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted to a video of US Navy officers singing the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' title track at a dinner on board a boat. In the video, one could see a US Navy officer playing the guitar as a male and female officer sing the song in Hindi. The 2003 film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta was directed by Nikkhil Advani

The video was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, "Kal Ho Na Ho... friend remains eternal… @USNavy band enthralls with a popular Bollywood song. At the dinner hosted by US Secretary Navy @SECNAV."

Karan Johar shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “And the song lives on." He also tagged Shah Rukh Khan, lyricist Javed Akhtar, composers Shankar Ehsaan Loy and director Nikkhil Advani in the post.

Related stories

Karan Johar Reveals The Two Celebs That Are Unlikely To Ever Appear On ‘Koffee With Karan’

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor And Karan Johar Get Together At Manish Malhotra’s Home For A Fun Night; Check Out Pictures

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' title song was sung by Sonu Nigam. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth and Reema Lagoo. 

In an online interaction, Shah Rukh had reacted to a video of a little girl crying on seeing him die on screen, and said that he never showed his dying scene to his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. He wrote, “Never shown the ending of Kal Ho Naa Ho to my kids. Karan made a special edit, where movie ends before I fly away.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Karan Johar Shahrukh Khan Art And Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Indian Cinema Indian-American Preity Zinta Karan Johar Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions