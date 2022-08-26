US Navy Officers Perform 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Song At Dinner, Karan Johar Reacts

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted to a video of US Navy officers singing the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' title track at a dinner on board a boat. In the video, one could see a US Navy officer playing the guitar as a male and female officer sing the song in Hindi. The 2003 film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta was directed by Nikkhil Advani

The video was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, "Kal Ho Na Ho... friend remains eternal… @USNavy band enthralls with a popular Bollywood song. At the dinner hosted by US Secretary Navy @SECNAV."

कल हो ना हो

Kal ho na ho .. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 friend🚢 remains eternal!@USNavy Band enthralls with a popular #bollywood song.



At the dinner hosted by 🇺🇸 Secretary Navy @SECNAV pic.twitter.com/koHoZtfNRI — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) August 24, 2022

Karan Johar shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “And the song lives on." He also tagged Shah Rukh Khan, lyricist Javed Akhtar, composers Shankar Ehsaan Loy and director Nikkhil Advani in the post.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' title song was sung by Sonu Nigam. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth and Reema Lagoo.

In an online interaction, Shah Rukh had reacted to a video of a little girl crying on seeing him die on screen, and said that he never showed his dying scene to his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. He wrote, “Never shown the ending of Kal Ho Naa Ho to my kids. Karan made a special edit, where movie ends before I fly away.”