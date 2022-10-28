Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela Finally Reveals The Identity Of ‘RP’ In Her Life, And It’s Not Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela posted a picture with actor Ram Pothineni and captioned the picture with a red heart emoticon.

Urvashi Rautela with Ram Pothineni
Urvashi Rautela with Ram Pothineni Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 6:40 pm

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been taking a dig at each other for a long time. It all started when the actress-model claimed the cricketer "waited for her" and he replied saying "mera peecha choro behen (leave me alone sister)" on social media. Next up, Urvashi referred to Rishabh as 'cougar hunter' and wrote, "Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball."

While netizens were convinced that ‘RP’ was none other than Rishabh Pant, Urvashi has finally revealed who ‘RP’ really is on her Instagram handle. And no, it is not Rishabh Pant. 

Urvashi, on her Instagram feed, shared a picture with actor Ram Pothineni, and captioned the picture with red rose and red heart emoticons. She also reposted it in her story and wrote ‘RP’. Soon, fans were quick enough to comment. One of them wrote ‘RP’, another mentioned, “RP ka matlab ye tha.” 

Check it out:

For the unversed, Ram is a Tamil actor, who made his debut with ‘Devadasu’, and is known for projects like ‘Hyper’ and ‘Ready’. He was last seen in Lingusamy’s ‘The Warrior’, which failed at the box-office. Urvashi will feature in Ram Pothineni film directed by ‘Boyapati Srinu’.

Not to miss, Urvashi recently flew to Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup and was brutally trolled for heading there for Rishabh Pant.

Related stories

Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Takes A Dig At Urvashi Rautela With Caption Of Her New Pic

Hijab Protest: Urvashi Rautela 'Chops Off Hair' In Support Of Iranian Women

Netizens Ask Urvashi Rautela To Leave Rishabh Pant Alone As She Wears Sindoor, Mangalsutra

Tags

Art & Entertainment Urvashi Rautela RP Rishabh Pant Ram Pothineni Tamil Actor Devadasu Hyper Ready The Warrior Boyapati Srinu T20 World Cup Rishabh Pant Australia Urvashi Rautela Films Urvashi Rautela Rishabh Pant New Delhi India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Twitter Deal: Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's Short-Lived Desi CEO Fired By Elon Musk?

Twitter Deal: Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's Short-Lived Desi CEO Fired By Elon Musk?