Urvashi Rautela Finally Reveals The Identity Of ‘RP’ In Her Life, And It’s Not Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been taking a dig at each other for a long time. It all started when the actress-model claimed the cricketer "waited for her" and he replied saying "mera peecha choro behen (leave me alone sister)" on social media. Next up, Urvashi referred to Rishabh as 'cougar hunter' and wrote, "Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball."

While netizens were convinced that ‘RP’ was none other than Rishabh Pant, Urvashi has finally revealed who ‘RP’ really is on her Instagram handle. And no, it is not Rishabh Pant.

Urvashi, on her Instagram feed, shared a picture with actor Ram Pothineni, and captioned the picture with red rose and red heart emoticons. She also reposted it in her story and wrote ‘RP’. Soon, fans were quick enough to comment. One of them wrote ‘RP’, another mentioned, “RP ka matlab ye tha.”

Check it out:

For the unversed, Ram is a Tamil actor, who made his debut with ‘Devadasu’, and is known for projects like ‘Hyper’ and ‘Ready’. He was last seen in Lingusamy’s ‘The Warrior’, which failed at the box-office. Urvashi will feature in Ram Pothineni film directed by ‘Boyapati Srinu’.

Not to miss, Urvashi recently flew to Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup and was brutally trolled for heading there for Rishabh Pant.