Upasana Konidela launches 'Athamma’s Kitchen' on mom-in-law birthday

On the birthday of her mother-in-law Surekha Konidela, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of 'RRR' star Ram Charan, has announced the launch of a home-cooked meals venture 'Athamma’s Kitchen'.

This initiative, which debuted on Sunday, redefines the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship, setting a new paradigm of mutual respect and collaboration, according to media statement shared by Upasana.