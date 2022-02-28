Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Ukraine Crisis: Beauty Queen Anastasiia Lenna Joins Fight Against Russia

Anastasiia Lenna posted a photo of herself with a gun on Instagram, pledging to protect her nation against the Russian invasion.

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 11:14 am

As the Russians attempt to retake the capital Kyiv, the commoners have joined the security forces in an attempt to oppose the Russians. Anastasiia Lenna, a former Miss Grand Ukraine and beauty queen is said to have joined the Ukrainian military to combat the Russian invasion.

Lenna took to social media to announce that she had responded to the call to protect her house.

"Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!" she wrote along with one of her post on Saturday, Lenna also shared a photograph of armed troops blocking a route.

In 2015, Lenna competed in the Miss Grand International beauty pageant as a representative of Ukraine.

The model was also spotted posing with a firearm in another Instagram post.

Earlier, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudik shared a photograph of herself holding a firearm. "I learn to use Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal, as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men," Kira Rudik wrote on Twitter.

Even Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is claimed to be involved in the war, fighting alongside Ukrainian forces.

